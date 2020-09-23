USA

US Mourners to Bid Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Farewell

By VOA News
September 23, 2020 02:07 AM
A woman places flowers as people mourn the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court.
A woman places flowers as people mourn the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, Sept. 20, 2020.

Colleagues, friends and admirers will begin paying their final respects Wednesday to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.   

Ginsburg’s casket will be brought to the Supreme Court building Wednesday morning for a private ceremony in the Great Hall, attended by her family and her fellow justices.  The casket will then be moved to the building’s front steps and lie in repose for public viewing until Thursday, resting on the same wooden platform built for the casket of President Abraham Lincoln after his assassination in 1865.   

A further tribute will occur Friday when Ginsburg will be taken across the street to the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state in the building’s Statuary Hall, making her the first woman to receive such an honor.  The public will be able to view the casket after a formal ceremony for invited guests. 

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks lay in honor in the Capitol’s historic Rotunda after her death in 2005, a designation due to the fact that she was not a government official.   

A statement by the U.S. Supreme Court says Ginsburg will be buried next week in a private ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony, the final resting place of such figures as President John F. Kennedy, his brothers Robert and Edward, both prominent U.S. senators, and heavyweight boxing champ Joe Louis.   

Ginsburg died last Friday at the age of 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, ending a 27-year tenure on the nation’s highest court.  Her status as leader of the court’s liberal minority, along with her work seeking legal equality for women and girls in all spheres of American life before becoming a jurist, made her a cultural icon, earning her the nickname “The Notorious R.B.G.” 

Her death has sparked a political battle over her replacement, with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans vowing to name and confirm a new justice before the November 3 presidential election, which would give the court a solid 6-3 conservative majority.  President Trump announced Tuesday that he will name his nominee for the lifetime appointment on Saturday. 

Related Stories

The flag flies at half-staff at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday,…
USA
Fellow Justices Mourn, Remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg
'I loved her to pieces,' wrote retired Justice David Souter
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 08:58 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles as she takes questions from first-year students at Georgetown Law, Sept. 26, 2018, in Washington.
USA
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Dies at 87
Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal and the second woman to serve on the court, died Friday from complications with cancer
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 07:50 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

These 3 Issues Could Dominate Deliberation Over Next US Supreme Court Justice

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill
USA

US Mourners to Bid Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Farewell

A memorial to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg includes a photograph of the late Justice.
US Politics

House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill, Averting Shutdown

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen beyond a chain fence during the partial government shutdown in Washington, Jan. 8, 2019.
2020 USA Votes

US Voting Systems 'Being Targeted' as Presidential Election Nears

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for…
VOA News on China

China Releases Details on Its Own Unreliable Entity List

Paramilitary policemen perform exercises at China's Ministry of Commerce as Deputy U.S. trade representative Jeffrey D. Gerrish…