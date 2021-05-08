USA

US Pipeline Company Halts Operations After Cybersecurity Attack

By Reuters
May 08, 2021 02:20 AM
Tanker trucks line up at a Colonial Pipeline Co. facility in Pelham, Ala.
FILE - Tanker trucks line up at a Colonial Pipeline Co. facility in Pelham, Ala., Sept. 16, 2016.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline operator, has halted all operations after it fell victim to a cybersecurity attack on Friday, the company said.

The company learned of the attack on Friday and took systems offline to contain the threat, it said in a statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, it said.

The company has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation, and Colonial has contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.

Reuters reported earlier Friday that Colonial had shut its main gasoline and distillate lines.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through about 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

"At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation," the company said.

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Indian Americans Despair as COVID-19 Ravages South Asian Nation

A worker places fans by beds in a stadium, which has been converted into a quarantine centre for Covid-19 coronavirus patients…
USA

Washington Post Says US Secretly Obtained Reporters' Records

Department of Justice Building
USA

US Pipeline Company Halts Operations After Cybersecurity Attack

Tanker trucks line up at a Colonial Pipeline Co. facility in Pelham, Ala.
USA

US Joins 'Christchurch Call' Against Online Extremism

French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hold a news conference during the …
USA

Justice Department Rule Would Aim to Crack Down on 'Ghost Guns'

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department…