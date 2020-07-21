US Politics

Biden to Detail Economic Recovery Plan for Working Families

By VOA News
July 21, 2020 03:00 AM
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in…
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, July 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to unveil Tuesday a series of economic proposals focusing on working families as he campaigns with just more than 100 days remaining before voters decide between him and President Donald Trump. 

Biden’s campaign said he “will outline how his plan will build a robust 21st century caregiving and education workforce” as part of his “Build Back Better” plan for the U.S. economy. 

Recent polls indicate Biden leading Trump, including a Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered voters conducted last week that put Biden 10 percentage points ahead. 

The Democratic candidate has detailed several other parts of his economic recovery plan while criticizing Trump’s coronavirus response and his handling of the economy. 

Trump has countered by positioning himself as the candidate best capable of boosting the economy, calling Biden “totally ill-equipped.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington.

Earlier this month, Biden proposed a $700 billion manufacturing plan that he said would add 5 million new jobs to help cope with the spike in unemployment during the pandemic. 

Biden said his plan includes $300 billion for research and development projects in clean energy, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other fields. It also includes $400 billion for the government purchase of U.S-built goods, such as environmentally clean products and construction materials. 

Last week, Biden proposed spending $2 trillion to fight climate change and cut carbon emissions from power plants to zero by 2035. 

The Biden campaign has said another piece of the plan to be revealed in a future speech involves efforts to advance racial equity in the aftermath of national protests against police brutality. 






