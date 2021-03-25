US Politics

Biden to Face Questioning at First News Conference

By VOA News
March 25, 2021 04:22 AM
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on March 24, 2021, in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to go before reporters Thursday in the East Room of the White House for the first news conference since taking office in January.

While Biden has restored daily briefings by his press secretary and answered questions in other formats, he is the first president in four decades to make it this far into his first term without holding a formal question-and-answer session with members of the news media.

“It’s an opportunity for him to speak to the American people, obviously directly through the coverage, directly through all of you,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday. “And so I think he's thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates, and, you know, looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press.”

Biden is likely to face questions on a number of pressing domestic topics, including recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado, the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the international front, Biden could expect questions about the prospects of rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement, recent North Korean missile tests, the situation in Myanmar, and U.S. relations with China and Russia.

