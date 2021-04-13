US Politics

Biden Invited to Address US Congress on April 28

By Reuters
April 13, 2021 09:04 PM
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden holds first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2021.
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden holds first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden that was released by her office.

The speech will give Biden an opportunity to give a sales pitch to millions of viewers for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, which is the subject of a partisan debate in Congress.

It comes as he faces several daunting challenges, both domestic and international, such as his battle to persuade more Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine, a growing number of migrants crossing the border with Mexico, and confrontations with Russia over Ukraine, China over Taiwan and Iran over its nuclear program.

In February, Pelosi said she would invite Biden to deliver the speech after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Biden signed the legislation on March 11. 

