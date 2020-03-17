Biden Nabs Florida, Illinois Victories in US Democratic Presidential Primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to a convincing win in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries in Florida and Illinois over Sen. Bernie Sanders, with Biden also expected to capture another win in Arizona.

With three-fourths of the vote counted in Florida, the southeastern state that is the adopted home of Republican President Donald Trump, Biden was beating Sanders of Vermont by nearly a 3-to-1 margin. CNN later projected that Biden had scored another convincing victory in Illinois.

With the wins in Florida and Illinois, Biden, in his third run for the presidency over three decades, has won 18 of the last 22 state primaries over Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist who has vowed to lead a social and economic revolution, including a massive overhaul of the U.S. health care system.

Biden, the former two-term vice president under President Barack Obama, has argued that voters are more concerned about restoring stability and decency to the White House and seeking practical solutions to problems than the dramatic, revolutionary programs Sanders and his progressive allies are espousing.

Workers counts ballots at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office during the Florida Primary elections at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office in Lauderhill, Fla., March 17, 2020.

Delegate numbers

The victory adds to Biden's lead in pledged delegates for the Democratic national convention in July, where the party will pick its nominee to face Trump in November's national election as the president seeks a second four-year term in the White House.

Trump narrowly won the key battleground state of Florida in 2016 over his Democratic challenger, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the populous state is expected to be highly contested again this year.

Before Tuesday's voting, Biden held an 898-745 lead over Sanders in pledged delegates to the national convention. At least 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination to run against Trump.

The fivethirtyeight.com political forecasting site is projecting that Biden could add more than 300 delegates to his total in the Tuesday voting and push his lead over Sanders to about 320 delegates.

Postponed primaries

A fourth state, Ohio in the U.S. heartland, had also been set to hold its primary election Tuesday.

But the state's Republican governor, Mike DeWine, postponed it hours before public voting was set to start in the face of the growing fears of large numbers of voters and poll workers mingling in close proximity with each other at a time when health officials are urging the exact opposite, to safeguard against contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Patrick Lathem loads a truck containing packed polling place equipment after dismantling a polling place in Wintersville, Ohio, March 17, 2020. Ohio's presidential primary was postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

Ohio is now set to vote in June. It is one of five states, along with Maryland, Georgia, Louisiana and Kentucky, that have postponed a party presidential primary because of the coronavirus pandemic that is causing a historic economic crisis and a shutdown of businesses, schools and sporting events, and has led to nearly 6,500 cases and 109 deaths in the U.S., according to worldometers.info.

Voters in the three states that did vote Tuesday often arrived at polling places to find a chaotic situation, sometimes without election officials or a lack of disinfecting supplies at a time when federal officials are urging Americans to regularly clean surfaces they touch.

Some voters in Arizona were told to cast ballots at municipal buildings that otherwise were closed because of the public health crisis.

Some voters in Ohio showed up to vote, unaware DeWine had stopped the voting, even though a judge had ruled that his close-the-polls effort was invalid.

There was wide interest in the Democratic race in Florida, which Trump now calls his official home, even though he made his professional mark before winning the presidency as a real estate mogul in New York.

John Davis, a polling judge volunteer, sanitizes an electronic voting machine screen amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus at a polling place in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, March 17, 2020.

Nearly 1.1 million Florida Democrats voted early or by mail ahead of the Tuesday primary, up from 890,000 four years ago. In all, 1.7 million Democrats voted in the 2016 primary.

Despite Ohio postponing its vote, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, said, "There is no need to panic." He predicted that most people would only be inside the polling places in his state for a few minutes.

DeWine, along with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, said that with the coronavirus crisis, "Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn't possible to hold an election ... that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans."

They said Ohio voters "mustn't be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the decision to go ahead with the vote in the Western state "was not made lightly, and what it all comes down to is that we have no guarantee that there will be a safer time to hold this election in the near future. The longer we wait, the more difficult and dangerous this will become."

