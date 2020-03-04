US Politics

Billionaire Bloomberg Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden

By Agence France-Presse
March 04, 2020 10:55 AM
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg shakes hands during a campaign rally
Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg shakes hands during a campaign rally, March 3, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WASHINGTON - US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday he was quitting the Democratic primary race and instead endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden for the White House after being snubbed by voters on Super Tuesday.

"Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump - because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult," he said in a statement.

The billionaire former mayor of New York spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his presidential run, but failed to win any of the 14 states on offer on Super Tuesday - the most important day in the Democratic primary season.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks off stage after speaking during a rally,…
US Politics
Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday Strategy Appears to Fall Short
In early results, former New York mayor notches just American Samoa as a win, but big states such as Texas and California are still voting
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 00:10
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally
US Politics
Biden's Sweeping Super Tuesday Victories Re-shape Democratic Presidential Race
Former vice president won nine states, including delegate-rich Texas, surpassing popular Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 04:42
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announces his withdrawal from the race during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1, 2020. (Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK)
US Politics
How Former Democratic Candidates Could Still Impact Election
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have at least 33 pledged delegates to pass on to another candidate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 23:26
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Billionaire Bloomberg Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg shakes hands during a campaign rally
US Politics

Michelle Obama to Host Voter Participation Rally in Detroit

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York.
US Politics

Congressional Primaries: Sessions in Alabama Senate Runoff

Jeff Sessions addresses the crowd at his watch party following Alabama's state primary, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Mobile, Ala…
USA

Supreme Court Takes Up 1st Big Abortion Case of Trump Era

A sign outside the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., on Feb. 20, 2020 asks people not to speak to or feed…
US Politics

Biden's Sweeping Super Tuesday Victories Re-shape Democratic Presidential Race

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally