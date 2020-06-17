US Politics

Bolton Book Claims Trump Pleaded With China for Re-Election Help

By Agence France-Presse
June 17, 2020 04:04 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, conducts a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2018, as then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, right, looks on.
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump pleaded with China's leader Xi Jinping for help to win re-election in 2020, the U.S. president's former aide John Bolton writes in an explosive new book, according to excerpts published Wednesday.

Trump met with Xi at a summit last June when he "stunningly turned the conversation to the US presidential election, alluding to China's economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he'd win," former national security adviser Bolton claims in his upcoming tell-all.

In excerpts published by The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Bolton writes that Trump stressed the importance of America's farmers and how "increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat" could impact the electoral outcome in the United States.

 

