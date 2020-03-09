US Politics

Booker Endorses Biden, Says He'll 'Restore Honor' to Office

By Associated Press
March 09, 2020 08:11 AM
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks about gun control at Mother Emanuel AME Church, Aug. 7, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Nine black Bible study participants were killed at the church in a 2015 racist attack.
FILE - Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker.

WASHINGTON - Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will "restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges."

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do "everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."

"The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Booker tweeted.

His decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

Related Stories

Sanders, Biden Face off in Narrowed Race
US Politics
Sanders, Biden Face off in Narrowed Race
Candidates Compete in Six States Tuesday
Default Author Profile
By Mike O'Sullivan
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 16:59
FILE - U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, Jan. 27, 2019.
US Politics
Former Foe, Sen. Kamala Harris, Endorses Biden Presidential Bid
Vanquished Democratic opponents are supporting the former vice president's campaign against Trump
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:39
A protester is held back by Biden's adviser Symone Sanders, wearing stripes, and his wife Jill, 2nd right, as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands (R) during a primary election night rally in Los Angeles, March 3, 2020.
US Politics
Biden: Maybe it's Time to Consider Secret Service Protection
Former Vice President Joe Biden says he's worried about how protesters have stormed the stage when he's been speaking at campaign events with his wife beside him
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 11:59
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Booker Endorses Biden, Says He'll 'Restore Honor' to Office

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks about gun control at Mother Emanuel AME Church, Aug. 7, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Nine black Bible study participants were killed at the church in a 2015 racist attack.
US Politics

Trump to skip St. Patrick's Day Hill luncheon, blames Pelosi

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf…
US Politics

Former Foe, Sen. Kamala Harris, Endorses Biden Presidential Bid

FILE - U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, Jan. 27, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

House of Representatives, Federal Agencies Prepare to Telework

The United States Capitol building is seen in this general view, March 11, 2019, in Washington.
US Politics

Trump Names Meadows as New White House Chief of Staff

FILE - Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to media on Capitol Hill in Washington as lawmakers clashed over science, ethics and politics at a House hearing, Dec. 13, 2018.