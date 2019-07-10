US Politics

Democratic Presidential Candidates Invited to Latino Forum

By Associated Press
July 10, 2019 12:20 PM
The stage of the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate is seen before the first 10 of 20 total Democrats take to the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami, June 26, 2019.
WASHINGTON - Latino Victory Fund is inviting Democratic presidential candidates to speak at a forum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Nov. 6 ahead of the 2020 Democratic primary season.
 
The fund, a political action committee aimed at increasing Latino representation at every level of government, shared a copy of the invitation letter with The Associated Press.
 
The committee held an event on January in San Juan, where many attendees criticized President Donald Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, which hit the U.S. territory in 2017 and caused at least $100 billion in damage.

 

