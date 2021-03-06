US Politics

Democratic Senators Seek to Pass $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill

By VOA News
March 06, 2021 01:32 AM
With the US Senate preparing to vote on another coronavirus stimulus package, US Vice President Kamala Harris Vice President Harris speaks while visiting Fibre Space, a woman-owned yarn shop, March 3, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate are hoping to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill before Monday after making a series of late changes to the bill to shore up support from party members.

With Republicans united in their opposition to the cost of the relief bill, Democrats have no votes to spare in the equally divided 50-50 chamber and must receive the support of all their members, which would then allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote.

Democratic party leaders reached a deal with moderate Democrat Joe Manchin late Friday over an unemployment compensation provision in the bill after hours of negotiations. Democrats reduced the proposed $400 weekly emergency unemployment benefits to $300 a week and included a tax break for most people receiving unemployment to win Manchin’s support.

The White House says President Joe Biden supports the compromise agreement on unemployment benefits.

Republicans had also tried to win support from Manchin for their own unemployment insurance proposals, leading to a nine-hour logjam Friday that stalled action on the bill.

Democratic leaders in the Senate have a fine line to walk to win the support of both moderates, like Manchin, who want to rein in the costs of the bill, and progressives who want to include more government spending into the legislation. They also cannot afford to lose the support of Democrats in the House, who passed their own version of the legislation last month and control that chamber by a mere 10 votes.

Earlier in the week, Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden agreed in a concession to moderates to tighten the eligibility for a proposal to send most Americans direct payments of $1,400. The new provision completely phases out the payments for individuals who earn more than $80,000, far lower than the amount outlined in the House bill.

In addition to the direct payments, the relief legislation also provides money for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, aid to state and local governments, and helps business sectors hurt by the pandemic’s economic fallout, such as the restaurant and airline industries. It also provides tax breaks to lower wage earners and families with children and gives financial aid to small businesses.

Democrats argue the measures are needed to revive the economy and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 522,000 lives in the United States. Republicans, who largely backed previous COVID-19 spending, say another $1.9 trillion is simply too expensive.

A federal minimum hourly wage increases from $7.25 to $15 proposed by Democrats was dropped from the Senate bill after the parliamentarian in the Senate -- the chamber's adviser on the interpretation of its rules and procedures -- said the proposal did not meet special chamber rules governing debate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed an amendment to the relief bill Friday to add the wage hike back into the legislation, but it fell far short of the 60 votes needed to overrule the Senate parliamentarian's decision. Senators voted 58-42 against the increase, with eight Democrats voting against the proposal.

Democrats have pledged to continue working for a minimum wage increase in legislation separate from the COVID-19 aid bill.

The relief bill is next expected to face a slew of amendments, mostly by Republican opponents. While most of the amendments are likely to fail, some could force Democrats to take politically difficult votes.

Democrats are pushing the relief bill through the Senate under special rules that bypass the traditional filibuster, which requires 60 votes to move legislation forward. Under the special rules, Democrats would not need any Republican votes if they remain united.

Passage of the bill would give Biden his first major legislative victory since entering office on Jan. 20. 

