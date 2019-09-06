US Politics

Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz Rules Out Independent 2020 Bid

By Associated Press
September 6, 2019 09:48 AM
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., Feb. 7, 2019.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., Feb. 7, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he's no longer considering an independent presidential bid.

Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website, "I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time."

Schultz faced intense resistance from Democratic activists who feared an independent run would give President Donald Trump an easier path to reelection. Schultz says not enough people are willing to back an independent because they fear doing so ``might lead to reelecting a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.''

Schultz announced in June he was taking a "detour" from a possible independent 2020 bid, citing health concerns. The billionaire businessman said at the time he'd revisit his presidential ambitions after Labor Day.

Related Stories

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Bogota, Aug. 26, 2013.
USA
Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz Steps Down
Starbucks Corp, the world’s biggest coffee chain, said on Monday Executive Chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down, effective June 26. Schultz, who has been with Starbucks for nearly four decades, is credited with turning the company into a popular household name and growing it from 11 stores to more than 28,000 in 77 countries. Last year, Schultz stepped down as chief executive officer to become executive chairman, handing the top job to Kevin Johnson.
FILE - Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks at the time, speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle, Washington, March 22, 2017.
US Politics
How Starbucks Magnate Howard Schultz Could Upend 2020 Election
Starbucks Coffee magnate Howard Schultz’s revelation this week that he is considering a run for the U.S. presidency as an independent candidate added an unexpected twist to the nascent 2020 campaign.A billionaire, with the ability and apparent willingness to self-finance a national campaign, Schultz could have a profound impact on the presidential contest, even if his actual chances of victory would likely be slim.Schultz’s tentative entry into the race…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press