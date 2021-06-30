US Politics

Family: Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies at 88

By Associated Press
June 30, 2021 03:46 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld attends a wreath laying ceremony on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld attends a wreath laying ceremony on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON - Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was soiled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement. He was 88. 

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

In 2001 he began his second tour as Pentagon chief under President George W. Bush, but his plan to "transform" the armed forces was overshadowed by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

He oversaw the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, where he was blamed for setbacks including the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal and for being slow to recognize a violent insurgency.

Related Stories

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, right, talks with former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, right, at the 50th anniversary of the Fund for America Studies luncheon at the Trump Hotel in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.
Arts & Culture
Donald Rumsfeld Working on Book About Ford Administration
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld is working on a book about his years in former President Gerald Ford's administration. Threshold Editions tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that "When the Center Held" is scheduled for publication in May. Rumsfeld was chief of staff and then defense secretary under Ford, who became president in 1974 after the Watergate scandal led to Richard Nixon's resignation. Rumsfeld says in a statement that…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

US Politics

Family: Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies at 88

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld attends a wreath laying ceremony on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon.
USA

US House Voting to Investigate January 6 Attack on Capitol 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds to a question about her creation of a select committee to investigate the…
USA

Charges Expected Thursday for Trump's Company, Top Executive

FILE - former President Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and son Donald Jr.
USA

Biden, Western Governors Discuss Wildfire Response

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about…
USA

Biden Pushes for Adoption of Infrastructure Package

President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority with Adam Lorentz.