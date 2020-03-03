US Politics

Former Democratic Candidates Could Still Impact Election

By VOA News
March 03, 2020 11:26 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announces his withdrawal from the race during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1, 2020. (Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK)
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announces his withdrawal from the race during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1, 2020. (Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have all but given up their hopes of becoming the next president of the United States, but both can still have a major impact on who could be sitting in the Oval Office after January 20.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar are technically still presidential candidates because they have formally suspended their campaigns rather than dropped out.

By technically remaining in the race, they have control over what happens to the delegates they won in the four early nominating contests held before Super Tuesday -- 26 for Buttigieg and seven for Klobuchar. Those numbers could even go higher because early voting and absentee ballots are still being tabulated.

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, speaks as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Delegates are political party members who nominate presidential candidates at the national convention and then cast ballots on those candidates they want to see run in November.

Delegates who are pledged to a candidate are expected to vote for that candidate at the convention.

So what happens to the 33 delegates Buttigieg and Klobuchar have won? They are still pledged to the two candidates, still loyal, and would still likely cast their ballots for them at the convention.

If no one wins the nomination in the first round of voting, some states allow the pledged delegates to vote for a different candidate, meaning Buttigieg, Klobuchar or any other candidate who had suspended his or her campaign would tell their delegates to choose Biden, Sanders or someone else.

Related Stories

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden takes selfies with customers at Roscoe's Chicken and…
US Politics
Biden Wins 9 States, Sanders Takes California and 3 Others in Super Tuesday Contests
A third of the national Democratic convention delegates are at stake across 14 states, with California the biggest prize
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 20:54
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Booker T…
US Politics
Former VP Joe Biden Picks Up Key Endorsements Ahead of Super Tuesday Balloting
Endorsements add momentum to Joe Biden's campaign ahead of Tuesday's primary elections in 14 states
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 02:47
Using both the English and Spanish language, a sign points potential voters to an official polling location during early voting…
US Politics
What is Super Tuesday?
Super Tuesday contests offer big rewards, challenges in US Democratic presidential race
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

2020 Campaign

More stories

USA

Supreme Court Takes Up 1st Big Abortion Case of Trump Era

A sign outside the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., on Feb. 20, 2020 asks people not to speak to or feed…
US Politics

Biden's Sweeping Super Tuesday Victories Re-shape Democratic Presidential Race

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally
US Politics

Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday Strategy Appears to Fall Short

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks off stage after speaking during a rally,…
US Politics

Former Democratic Candidates Could Still Impact Election

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announces his withdrawal from the race during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1, 2020. (Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK)
US Politics

AP: Biden Boosted by Late Deciders in the South

Supporters hold a sign before a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles.