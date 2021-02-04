US Politics

House Democrats Ask Trump to Testify for Impeachment Trial 

By VOA News
February 04, 2021 03:22 PM
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks with the media outside of the closed door interview for Acting Assistant Secretary of State…
FILE - Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 26, 2019.

U.S. House Democrats have requested that former President Donald Trump testify under oath for his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin requested in a letter sent via email Thursday that the former president testify “either before or during” the trial that begins in earnest on February 9.

There was no immediate comment from Trump or his advisers, but Raskin requested that he respond by Friday at 5 p.m. EST.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” Raskin said.

Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Minutes before the attack on the building that resulted in the deaths of five people, Trump told thousands of his supporters at rally near the White House to “fight like hell” as Congress was in the process of formally certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Thousands of supporters marched to the Capitol, many of whom broke into the building, interrupting the certification of the results. A Capitol Police officer was among those who died in the rioting, and the House impeached Trump one week later, with the help of 10 Republicans who joined Democrats in support.
 



