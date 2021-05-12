US Politics

House Republicans Expected to Oust Cheney from Top Party Leadership Post

By VOA News
May 12, 2021 02:59 AM
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) arrives for a House vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 11, 2021.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are poised to remove Representative Liz Cheney from her party leadership post over her criticism of former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in last November’s presidential election. 

The caucus is expected to vote Wednesday to oust the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney from her post as chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in House Republican leadership, responsible for communicating  the party’s message to the general public. 

A sign bearing the name of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., outside of her office on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Cheney, the lone representative for the western state of Wyoming, has steadfastly  denounced former President Trump’s claims that he, and not Democrat Joe Biden, was the legitimate winner of the November election, despite his campaign losing numerous court challenges to overturn the final results in key states that he lost. 

She first drew fire within the party when she voted for Trump’s impeachment for his role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the building to keep lawmakers from certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory.  

In a speech on the House floor on Tuesday night, Cheney described Trump’s continuing efforts to delegitimize the election results as “ a threat America has never seen before.” 

“A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.” 

Defending her staunch conservative record, Cheney said “the most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law.”  She said “will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy.” 

FILE - Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
FILE - Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., center, accompanied by from left, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to the media.

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who has enthusiastically endorsed Trump’s claims, will likely be elected to replace Cheney as party conference chair.  House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy announced his support for Stefanik during a recent  interview on the U.S. cable news network, Fox News. 

