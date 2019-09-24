House, Senate Leaders React Along Party Lines to Impeachment Inquiry

House and Senate leaders are reacting along party lines to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of a Trump impeachment inquiry.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is accusing Democrats of having a "predetermined conclusion" about Trump's guilt, calling Tuesday's developments part of an "impeachment parade in search of a rationale."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivers remarks during a weekly Senate Luncheon press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sept. 24, 2019.

"It simply confirms that House Democrats' priority is not making life better for the American people, but their nearly three-year-old fixation on impeachment."

McConnell's statement came just after he was part of the Senate's unanimous consent agreement that the whistleblower's complaint be immediately handed over to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

McConnell's House counterpart, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, says Democrats are still bitter about losing the 2016 presidential election and have wanted to impeach Trump from "day one."

FILE - House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) addresses a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, Aug. 7, 2019.

But the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings, reminded Republicans that history will show they ignored their duty to the Constitution if they "close their eyes and put party over country."

He called Trump's alleged appeal to another government to interfere in a U.S. election "an affront to the Constitution and a grave breach of his oath of office."

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been calling for Trump's impeachment for months because of his alleged obstruction of justice in the Russian election probe.

She tweeted that the "impeachment inquiry must move forward with the efficiency and seriousness the crisis demands."

U.S. markets closed down Tuesday over the impeachment uncertainty before Pelosi spoke.

But experts say many investors do not expect the Republican-led Senate to ultimately convict Trump in any impeachment trial. The experts also do not think the House inquiry will have a big impact on stocks.