US Politics

President Trump Cites Economic Growth in State of the Union

By VOA News
February 04, 2020 09:50 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in…
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber on Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump began his third State of the Union touting U.S. economic gains since he took office.

As chants of "Four more years!" rang through the Senate chamber, Trump spoke of record low unemployment, especially among African-Americans, women, and veterans.

"I keep my promises,” Trump pronounced. "In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago and we are never going back."

He described the surge in jobs as a "blue collar boom," and boasted that his administration's cut in regulations has led to the U.S. becoming the world's top producer of oil and natural gas. He said the United States is “where the action is.” 

Trump also said crime is falling, U.S. enemies are "on the run," the military is completely rebuilt, U.S. values are renewed, and that the country is "highly respected again."

A few of the president's words drew audible groans while the president’s Republican supporters jumped to their feet at nearly every one of the president’s pronouncements of economic success. 

One of Trump's surprise guests at the event was Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.  The president gave as an example of American leadership throughout the world his administration's support of Guaidó, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president and called the 2018 re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro illegitimate. 

"Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland," Trump said to Guaidó.  "All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom!  Socialism destroys nations.  But always remember, freedom unifies the soul."

Turning to domestic programs, Trump said students are trapped in failing government schools. Touting school choice, he appealed to Congress to pass a bill that includes tax credits for groups offering scholarships to private schools.“

Building an inclusive society is making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American dream."

The White House announced that the "designated survivor" – the member of Trump's cabinet who would not attend the State of the Union in case something happened to the president, vice president and other cabinet members during the event – was David Bernhardt, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior.

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019.
US Politics
Trump Delivers Historic State of Union Address as Impeached President
President expected to focus on domestic issues, nothing 'Earth-shattering' or new with respect to foreign policy, according to senior officials
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 20:01
President Donald Trump steps to the podium to begin his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018. Behind Trump are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.
US Politics
Excerpts From President Trump's State of the Union Address
President Trump delivers his 3rd State of the Union Address on Feb. 4, 2020.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., center, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., right,…
US Politics
10 Democrats Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who are both front and center as members of "the Squad," said hours before the address Tuesday that they're skipping it.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 20:14
FILE - First Lady Melania Trump and guests in the first lady's box applaud during the 2019 State of the Union address.
US Politics
Guests to Help Trump Highlight State of the Union Themes
Invited by the White House, the guests will sit in the House chamber, high up in the gallery
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 17:48
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

2020 Campaign