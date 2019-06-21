US Politics

Report: Trump Orders Immigration Raids for Migrants with Deportation Orders

By VOA News
June 21, 2019 05:19 PM
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escort a target to lockup during a raid in Richmond, Va., Oct. 22, 2018. President Donald Trump has ordered immigration enforcement officials to conduct a roundup of migrants Sunday, June 23, 2019.
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escort a target to lockup during a raid in Richmond, Va., Oct. 22, 2018. President Donald Trump has ordered immigration enforcement officials to conduct a roundup of migrants Sunday, June 23, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered immigration enforcement officials to conduct a mass roundup of migrants who have received deportation orders, in an operation that is expected to begin Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper said the operation would target up to 2,000 families in large cities that are major immigration destinations, including Houston, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles. It said the information about the raids was based on three U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump tweeted Monday that the United States would start deporting "millions of illegal aliens" from the country next week, but the announcement appeared to catch the country's immigration officials by surprise.

Administration officials said the deportation plans have been under consideration for months, but immigration officials said earlier this week that raids on migrant families were not imminent.

The Post said discussions about the scope of the operation continued Friday at the White House, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan has warned that an operation to arrest migrants in their homes and at work sites risks separating children from their parents.

Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan told reporters this week that the operation was necessary for the integrity of the immigration system.

He said families could not be exempted from immigration law and said the law “must be applied fairly and equally.” He urged families with deportation orders to turn themselves in to immigration officials.

The Post said ICE was planning to “use hotel rooms as temporary staging areas to detain parents and children until all the members of a family are together and ready for deportation.”

Trump administration officials say the 1 million migrants who have been issued final deportation orders but are still living in the U.S. will be targeted first in the operation. However, the highest U.S. deportation total for a single year was recorded in 2013, when about 435,000 were sent home.

It is unusual for public officials to disclose law enforcement raids in advance, for fear of alerting the targets of the raids, and possibly endangering police and other law enforcement personnel.

Immigration activists say the president is using the operation for political purposes and warn that it is causing fear in the immigrant community, leading migrants to miss work and school.

Administration officials say such operations can have a deterrent effect on other migrants considering crossing into the United States illegally.

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation in Dallas, Texas, March 6, 2015.
USA
Immigration Raid Takes 97 Into Custody at Tennessee Plant
A federal immigration raid that took 97 people into custody at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump’s administration, civil rights activists said Friday.Eleven people were arrested on criminal charges and 86 were detained for being in the country illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer said in a statement Friday.The Thursday raid on Southeastern Provision, a meat…
FILE - Federal agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) detain a man in this handout picture taken in Dallas, Texas, March 30, 2014, and released May 1, 2014.
USA
US Immigration Raids to Target Teenage Suspected Gang Members
U.S. immigration agents are planning nationwide raids next week to arrest, among others, teenagers who entered the country without guardians and are suspected gang members, in a widening of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants. The raids are set to begin on Sunday and continue through Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The teenagers targeted will be 16- and 17-years-old. The raids represent a sharp departure from…
FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations team searches for an immigration fugitive in Santa Ana, Calif., May 11, 2017.
USA
US Agents Arrest 212 in California Immigration Raids
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested 212 undocumented immigrants in southern California over the past week.ICE announced the arrests Friday, saying 122 businesses had been targeted during a five-day sweep.In a statement, ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan said, "Because sanctuary jurisdictions like Los Angeles prevent ICE from arresting criminal aliens in the secure confines of a jail, our officers are forced to conduct at-large arrests in the…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
February 17, 2018
Protesters chant outside the Grayson County courthouse in Sherman, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017. In an action called "A Day Without Immigrants," immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school, work and close businesses to show how critic
USA
Comparing Immigration Raids Under Trump, Obama
When Immigration and Customs Enforcement ((ICE)) agents arrested at least 680 undocumented immigrants in cities around the United States last week, immigration advocates hailed it as the first “mass enforcement operation” of the Donald Trump era.“It is time to sound the national alarm bell,” said a group of organizations led by United We Dream.But is it? The truth is more nuanced.Barack Obama inherited and expanded the capacity to identify,…
Default Author Profile
By Aline Barros
February 16, 2017
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News