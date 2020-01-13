US Politics

Sanders: Report He Said a Woman Can't Be Elected President 'Ludicrous'

By VOA News
January 13, 2020 06:48 PM
U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (l) and Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019.
FILE - U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (l) and Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, July 30, 2019.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders calls a report that he told fellow Democrat Elizabeth Warren that a woman cannot be elected president "ludicrous."

CNN reported Monday that Sanders allegedly made the remark during a meeting with Warren in 2018 when they were talking about their plans to run for president.

According to CNN, Warren told Sanders she will "make a robust argument about the economy and earn broad support from female voters."

Sanders allegedly replied that he did not think a woman could be elected.

"It is sad that three weeks before the Iowa Caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren't in the room are lying about what happened," Sanders responded in a statement to CNN.

"Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course. After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016," Sanders said.

CNN said its sources for the report were two people who talked with Warren right after the meeting with Sanders and two others CNN said "were familiar with the meeting."

Warren herself has not commented on the story.

The latest poll in Iowa by CNN and The Des Moines Register newspaper puts Sanders in the lead among likely caucus participants with 20%, followed by Warren with 19%. Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden trail.

Sanders and Warren did share common ground Monday -- both thanked Democratic Senator Cory Booker for running a campaign both said was based on love, justice, and equality.

Booker announced Monday he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles as he listens to a question from the audience during a…
US Politics
Fears of Sanders Win Growing Among Democratic Establishment
The urgent warnings come as Sanders shows new signs of strength on the ground in the first two states on the presidential primary calendar, Iowa and New Hampshire, backed by a dominant fundraising operation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 07:42
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker speaks during the fifth 2020 campaign debate at the Tyler Perry Studios…
US Politics
Booker Ends Presidential Bid After Polling, Money Struggles
Cory Booker's exit now narrows to twelve the field of Democratic candidates aiming to unseat Trump in November elections
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 11:42
Default Content Teaser
US Politics
Democrats Debate Tuesday Just Weeks Ahead of Iowa Vote
Democratic presidential candidates meet for a critical debate Tuesday in Iowa, less than three weeks before Iowa voters kick off the presidential nomination process on February 3rd. A total of six Democratic contenders will be on stage with signs of growing tensions among some of the candidates. The debate also comes amid military tensions with Iran and the impending Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
Jim Malone
By Jim Malone
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 15:36
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

2020 Campaign