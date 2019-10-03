US Politics

Some in GOP Want Trump Inquiry But Balk at Impeachment Talk

By Associated Press
October 3, 2019 01:15 PM
FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media, at the White House in Washington.
FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media, at the White House in Washington.

CHICAGO - Don't call it impeachment, but a small and growing number of Republicans want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed.

Several Republican congressmen say they want answers to questions about Trump's dealings with Ukraine's president. By contrast, House GOP leaders have vigorously defended Trump and criticized Democrats as trying to undo the 2016 election.

Here's what Illinois Rep. Adam Adam Kinzinger says:

"I want to know what happened."

But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry.

Kinzinger says Democrats could've gotten answers "without raising the temperature as they have."

Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler says "for the sake of this nation, we should all follow a process that does not put conclusions before facts."

 

