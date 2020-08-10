US Politics

Trump Abruptly Escorted From White House Briefing Because of Shooting 

By VOA News
August 10, 2020 06:55 PM
President Donald Trump is asked to leave the James Brady Press Briefing Room by a member of the U.S. Secret Service during a news conference at the White House, Aug. 10, 2020.
President Donald Trump is asked to leave the James Brady Press Briefing Room by a member of the U.S. Secret Service during a news conference at the White House, Aug. 10, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of a White House coronavirus briefing Monday because of a shooting outside the building.  

Trump returned minutes later and said, “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.” He said the shots were fired by law enforcement and said he believed the person who was shot was armed. 

The president said the situation “seems to be very well under control.” 

VOA White House reporter Steve Herman tweeted that reporters remained in the briefing room while the White House was put on lockdown.  

“You were surprised, I was surprised also,” Trump told reporters when he came back to the briefing room, saying he was taken to the Oval Office. 

U.S. Secret Service Police stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused, Aug. 10, 2020.

“I do want to thank the Secret Service. They are fantastic,” Trump said in response to reports that the suspect was allegedly armed.  

“It (the shooting) might not have had to do anything with me,” Trump added. 

The Secret Service confirmed a shooting had taken place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. 

White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman contributed to this article.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

US Politics

Trump Abruptly Escorted From White House Briefing Because of Shooting 

President Donald Trump is asked to leave the James Brady Press Briefing Room by a member of the U.S. Secret Service during a news conference at the White House, Aug. 10, 2020.
US Politics

Trump Nomination Speech to Be at White House or Gettysburg

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) and campaign CEO Steve Bannon (R) listen to National Park Service…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Open to More Coronavirus Aid Talks 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, leaves following a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. and Senate…
2020 USA Votes

Naturalized Americans Flex Growing Electoral Clout

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an…
2020 USA Votes

'Dark Money' Campaign Contributions Headed for Record High

Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton,…