Trump Campaign Announces $105M Raised During 2nd Quarter

By Associated Press
July 2, 2019 10:08 AM
President Donald Trump with the US flag

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign says it raised $105 million during the second fundraising quarter.
 
The campaign said Tuesday it has a whopping $100 million in cash on hand.
 
Campaign manager Brad Parscale says the total is "a testament to the overwhelming support'' for Trump, who formally announced for reelection in June. Parscale says none of the Democrats who are competing for the right to challenge Trump in 2020 can match the president's fundraising prowess or the level of enthusiasm for him.
 
The money was raised by the Trump campaign, Trump's joint fundraising entities and the Republican National Committee.
 
Campaigns have until July 15 to report their fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission, but many will release their end-of-quarter totals if the numbers are especially good.

 

