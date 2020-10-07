Trump Returns to Oval Office

WHITE HOUSE - UU.S. President Donald Trump, being treated for COVID-19, returned to the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon for the first time since he was released two days earlier from hospitalization for the coronavirus.



The president walked from the residence to his official office for briefings on the stalled coronavirus relief stimulus talks and Hurricane Delta, according to White House officials.



Trump tweeted shortly after the confirmation that he was briefed on the storm and had spoken about preparations with the governors of Texas and Louisiana.

Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards. Please heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. We are working with them very closely — please be prepared, be careful, and be safe! https://t.co/hi01bnNV6M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The president wants to speak soon to the American people, but details have not yet been decided, White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern told reporters Wednesday.



"But as you've seen, there have been Twitter videos that are a pretty easy and effective way for him to get out,” Morgenstern explained. “That's certainly something that we're always considering as putting out another message to the country that way, but I don't have a different method or time for you at this time.”



Trump has been symptom-free for over 24 hours and is holding stable, White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement earlier Wednesday.



Trump said he feels “great,” according to Conley, who also said the president’s “vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.” He noted that Trump has been fever-free for four days, and his labs drawn on Monday “demonstrated detectable levels” of COVID-19 antibodies.



The physician did not elaborate on that or on what treatments the president is still on. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it can take one to three weeks after infection for a person’s body to make antibodies.



Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden each said Tuesday they are looking forward to their second debate next week. But the issue of Trump’s coronavirus infection has raised questions about health protocols for the event.



When asked about the safety of participating in the debate, Biden told reporters he hopes “all the protocols are followed,” and that “if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.”



Biden said he will be led by Cleveland Clinic guidelines and the advice of doctors.



“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami,” said Trump on Twitter. “It will be great!”

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump first tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and was hospitalized for 72 hours between Friday evening and Monday. Based on that timeline, his attendance at the debate could have posed a public health risk based on CDC guidelines, which consider someone infected with the virus to be contagious 10 to 20 days from the onset of symptoms.



Trump and Biden were about 4 meters apart on a debate stage Sept. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. The CDC suggests at least 2 meters for social distancing purposes.



The White House is “taking every precaution necessary” to protect not just Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, but “every staff member working on the complex,” consistent with CDC guidelines and best practices, according to Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.



“With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross-contamination,” according to a Tuesday White House statement.



Several White House officials and other staff are known to be currently infected with the virus, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Stephen Miller and presidential adviser Hope Hicks.



The president has been taking dexamethasone, a steroid which is typically not administered in mild or moderate cases of the coronavirus, along with a five-day course of remdesivir, an antiviral medication.



Trump’s campaign on Friday put a hold on all previously announced events involving the president’s participation.



Vice President Mike Pence is making campaign appearances this week, as well as facing off Wednesday evening against Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.



Biden and Harris are both scheduled to be in the state of Arizona on Thursday.



The coronavirus has killed 211,000 people in the United States and infected more than 7.5 million across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



VOA's Chris Hannas contributed to this report.

