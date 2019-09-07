US Politics

Trump Says He Canceled Peace Talks With Taliban Over Kabul Attack

By Associated Press
September 7, 2019 07:21 PM
Revision Date
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington.
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is saying he has called off a secret Camp David meeting with Taliban and Afghanistan leaders.

Trump tweeted Saturday that a meeting slated for the following day was canceled because of a Taliban attack in Kabul on Thursday that killed 11 people, including a U.S. soldier.

The president tweeted that he “called off peace negotiations” and demanded to know who “would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position” in the negotiations.

He added that if the Taliban could not hold to a cease-fire during the negotiations, “they probably don’t have the power” to negotiate a peace deal.

The attack came as the U.S. and the Taliban had hoped to be close to finalizing a peace deal.

This story is breaking; please check back for more details.

Related Stories

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, second left, arrives at NATO's Resolute Support mission in Kabul, Sept. 7, 2018. Mattis landed in Kabul for an unannounced visit to war-torn Afghanistan, adding his weight to a flurry of diplomatic efforts to bring
USA
Afghanistan Peace Talks Stick on Bases: US Wants 2, Taliban None
Negotiations between the United States and the Afghan Taliban for a political settlement to end the protracted war in Afghanistan are stuck over the issue of maintenance of U.S. military bases in the country, according to Waheed Muzhda, a former Taliban official in Kabul who remains in regular contact with Taliban leaders. The “U.S. wants the Taliban to accept at least two military bases, Bagram and Shorabak. The Taliban are not willing to accept it,” Muzhda…
Default Author Profile
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Thu, 09/13/2018 - 01:20
Pemimpin baru Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada.
East Asia Pacific
Sources: Taliban Leader Approved Islamabad Meeting on Afghanistan Peace Talks
A delegation approved by the Taliban's supreme leader visited the Pakistani capital this week for exploratory talks on restarting peace negotiations to end Afghanistan's 16-year war, two senior officials in the movement said.It was unclear if any progress was made in the unofficial meetings with a representative of a prominent Afghan politician.Many previous attempts have failed to revive direct talks that ended nearly as soon as they started in 2015.The Islamabad…
Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, right, and Pakistani foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz exchange greetings before a four-nation meeting to develop a peace process for Afghanistan. Richard Olson, U.S. special representa...
East Asia Pacific
Differences Plague Afghanistan Peace Talks
Even as representatives of the United States, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan met Monday to try to work together to bring peace to Afghanistan, officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan continued to publicly differ on the way forward.The Pakistani prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz, addressed the first meeting of the newly formed Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) by insisting that any "preconditions" to talks would be counterproductive and that threats…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2016 - 00:49
Scandal Prompts Pakistan to Appoint New US Ambassador
East Asia Pacific
Envoy: Pakistan Not Taking Sides in Afghanistan Peace Efforts
Ambassador Rehman says Islamabad will support Afghan-led peace initiatives, but will not align itself with any particular side
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press