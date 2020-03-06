US Politics

Trump Taps Meadows as Chief of Staff

By Associated Press
March 06, 2020 09:07 PM
FILE - Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to media on Capitol Hill in Washington as lawmakers clashed over science, ethics and politics at a House hearing, Dec. 13, 2018.
FILE - Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump on Friday announced a major staff overhaul, naming U.S. Representative Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff and replacing Mick Mulvaney, who has been acting in the role for more than a year.

Trump announced the surprise staff reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

``I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,'' he wrote, thanking Mulvaney — who never shook his ``acting'' title — ``for having served the administration so well.''

The long-rumored move made Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection to his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

FILE - White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks to reporters in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.

The decision came as the Trump administration has been facing criticism for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Mulvaney had been leading the interagency response to the virus until Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the whole-of-government effort more than a week ago.

Mulvaney has been marginalized inside the White House for months, taking on an increasingly narrow role. And Trump has been eyeing the change for months but wanted to wait until after impeachment, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Mulvaney's allies, however, had long brushed off rumblings off his imminent departure and had said as recently as last month that he planned to stay at least through the election in November.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

