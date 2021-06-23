US Politics

US Senators Reach Agreement on Infrastructure Framework

By Reuters
June 23, 2021 09:18 PM
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to news reporters before attending a meeting on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters before attending a meeting on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 23, 2021.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on a framework for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment proposal that it planned to present to the White House on Thursday. 

A Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said White House officials had signed off on the deal. 

The group of 21 senators, or "G-21," has been working on an eight-year bipartisan framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure sought by Democratic President Joe Biden. 

A team of White House officials met during the afternoon with nine Democrats, one independent and 11 Republicans in the Senate, and was due to sit down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi later in the day. 

The White House turned its attention to the group of 21 senators after Biden rejected a Republican infrastructure proposal just over two weeks ago. 

Asked earlier in the evening how he felt about the bipartisan plan, Biden told reporters: "I'll tell you that when I get the final numbers tonight." 

A sticking point is how to pay for it. 

Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, while Republicans are determined to protect a 2017 cut in corporate taxes. 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

Science & Health

NASA Head Seeks New Funding for Annual Moon Landings 'Over a Dozen Years’

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a news conference following the announcement of the new DAVINCI+ and VERITAS space…
US Politics

US Senators Reach Agreement on Infrastructure Framework

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to news reporters before attending a meeting on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA

Biden Takes on Gun Violence Warning of Summer Spike 

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after a roundtable discussion with advisors on steps to curtail U.S. gun violence, at…
USA

US Capitol Rioter Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Cooperate With Investigators

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
USA

Michigan Republicans Reject Trump Vote Fraud Claims

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to crowd before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021.