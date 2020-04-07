US Politics

US State Court Rules Election Back on, After Governor Orders Postponement

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated April 07, 2020 02:29 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press at his…
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Madison, Dec. 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Voters in the Midwestern U.S. state of Wisconsin are due to cast ballots Tuesday in the state’s Democratic presidential primary after a back-and-forth legal battle over whether to hold the election amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Democratic Governor Tony Evers had issued an order postponing the vote until June, but the state’s supreme court ordered it back on, saying Evers lacked the authority to push back the election on his own. 

The court’s four conservative judges voted in support of the ruling while the two liberal judges voted against it.     

Voters now face a choice of whether to vote in the primary election or to follow the advice of health officials and stay away from crowds.      

Thousands of poll workers have said they will not work, leading to the closure of hundreds of polling sites in the state. The city of Milwaukee, the biggest Wisconsin city, said it would have just five polling stations open instead of the planned 180. National Guard troops have been dispatched to help staff the polls.  

More than 2,200 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Wisconsin and 73 deaths.   

More than a dozen U.S. states have postponed Democratic presidential primaries in April and May between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders until weeks from now in hopes that by then the effects of the virus will have dissipated enough to allow voters to show up at polling places to cast ballots without endangering their health.   

But Wisconsin was the last holdout refusing to postpone its vote.  

Evers had previously questioned his own authority to postpone the state primary, but he said Monday he was acting in the interest of public health.   

He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper, “The bottom line is the people of Wisconsin, they don’t care about the fighting between Democrats and Republicans — they're scared. I'm standing up for those people who are afraid and that's why I'm doing this."   

Key state Republican lawmakers called Evers’s action “an unconstitutional overreach."   

Recent polling shows that Biden is running well ahead of Sanders in Wisconsin. Biden appears to hold an insurmountable lead over Sanders in pledged delegates to the Democratic presidential nominating contest in August and is likely to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November national election.  

But on Sunday Biden did not directly call for postponement of the Wisconsin election, telling ABC’s “This Week” show, “Whatever the science says, we should do.”   

Sanders had called for the election’s postponement. 

Related Stories

FILE - Mail-in ballots for the 2016 U.S. general election are seen at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 1, 2016.
00:01:38
US Politics
Can Vote-by-Mail Save US Elections From Coronavirus?
COVID-19 could reshape the way Americans practice democracy
Default Author Profile
By Mark LaMet
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 06:22
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29,…
US Politics
For Trump, November Election Is Always in Mind
US president and chief rival Joe Biden trade jabs over the airwaves as coronavirus blocks large political rallies
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 16:40
Jill Mickelson helps a drive up voter outside the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building Monday March 30, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US State Holding Election Despite Coronavirus Emergency
Wisconsin set to vote Tuesday in Democratic presidential primary and some city elections
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 16:33
Ken Bredemeier
Written By
Ken Bredemeier

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

US State Court Rules Election Back on, After Governor Orders Postponement

A sign directs voters towards a polling place in Madison, Wisconsin
USA

Trump Sees Limits of Presidency in Avoiding Blame for Virus

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington…
US Politics

Lincoln Chafee Ends Libertarian Run for President

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will no longer seeks the presidential nomination while speaking at the Democratic National Committee 22nd Annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conference in Washington, Oct. 23, 2015.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US State Holding Election Despite Coronavirus Emergency

Jill Mickelson helps a drive up voter outside the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building Monday March 30, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Uses Coronavirus Crisis to Push his Broader Agenda

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3…