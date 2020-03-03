US Politics

US Super Tuesday Primaries Unscathed by Foreign Meddling

By Jeff Seldin
March 03, 2020 07:07 PM
English and Spanish-language sample ballots and voter information pamphlets for the California Democratic presidential primary…
English and Spanish-language sample ballots and voter information pamphlets for the California Democratic presidential primary are seen at a polling place in Del Mar, Calif., on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

WASHINGTON - There are few signs Russia or other U.S. adversaries have stepped up their efforts to cause confusion or even mayhem as American voters cast their ballots in the country’s critical Super Tuesday primaries.

“We’ve been preparing for this day and this year for quite some time now,” a senior official with the U.S. Cyber Security and Information Security Agency (CISA) assured reporters hours after the first voters began heading to the polls. 

“We are better prepared for this single election than any other election in American history,” the official added.

Concerns had been running high as voters in 14 U.S. states and one territory Tuesday prepared to decide which candidate will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

A series of leaked intelligence reports over the past several weeks suggested Russia has been trying to put its mark on the upcoming election by trying to sway public opinion.  

While intelligence officials have denied reports there is any evidence to back up claims that Russia is seeking to boost Trump’s re-election bid, Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed he was advised Moscow was meddling with his campaign to win the Democratic Party nomination.

But so far, the senior CISA official told reporters there has been nothing to suggest any uptick in activity to coincide with Tuesday primary votes.

“There is no spike. There is no appreciable increase,” the official said, regarding ongoing influence operations. “There’s just that chronic level of mis- and disinformation where, whether it’s the Russians or frankly anyone else, it’s finding those divisive issues to amplify.”

Fears Russia or other cyber actors might target state election infrastructure, like voter databases, also failed to materialize as of midday Tuesday.

“We don’t have any information, any intelligence on targeted attacks, probing of election systems, voting machines or anything of that nature,” the official added.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on the coronavirus and the FY2021 budget, March 3, 2020, in Washington.

A warning to U.S. voters

As a precaution, U.S. security and intelligence officials warned voters Monday to expect foreign actors to try to sway their views as they prepared to vote in key presidential primaries.

“Foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions,” the statement, from the departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security and Justice, said. “They spread false information and propaganda about political processes and candidates on social media in hopes to cause confusion and create doubt in our system.” 

On Tuesday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also told lawmakers that the threat, whether it manifested during Tuesday’s primary elections or during the general election in November, is growing. 

“We see an ongoing influence campaign by Russia,” he said, adding “We would not be surprised if other adversaries are not also looking at what they're doing."

But Wolf also said while election security officials have increased their efforts, some of the responsibility also rests with voters themselves.

"A vital component of this is also the voter, making sure that the voter has information, continuing to push information to the voter to recognize what might perhaps be disinformation, or not reliable information,” Wolf said, pointing to a number of efforts to better educate voters about the need to seek out trusted sources of information and to not rely on anonymous information on social media.

"We're better positioned today than we were four years ago," he said.

A Milwaukee County sheriff guards a room where ballots are stacked up as a statewide presidential election recount begins, Dec. 1, 2016, in Milwaukee.

2016 election meddling

In an unclassified report following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the U.S. intelligence community assessed Russia had ultimately sought to help Trump win election.

The U.S. intelligence community also concluded that Russia, as well as Iran and China also ran influence operations designed to impact the 2018 elections.  

Since then, numerous officials have warned those countries and others, even non-state actors, may try to meddle with the upcoming presidential elections in November. And a report earlier this year from Estonia’s foreign intelligence service also warned meddling by the Kremlin was likely. 

“Russia wants to show that the West is failing to hold fair elections," it said. 

Some election security officials and analysts caution that while more significant information operations or cyberattacks may yet target U.S. voters, so far, Russia has been content to stick with its 2016 social media playbook. 

"In general from Russian state-backed media, we’ve seen a focus in their primary coverage on the division within the Democratic Party and the idea that the elections are “rigged” against Bernie Sanders,” Rachael Dean Wilson, with the Alliance for Securing Democracy, said of the activity by 140 Russian-linked diplomatic and media accounts on Twitter.  

But other experts say unless something changes, Russia in particular, has no reason to change what it sees a successful election-meddling formula. 

“I don’t think the cost-benefit ration has been increased enough for them to roll out new stuff, frankly,” said Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center’s Science and Technology Innovation Program.

“We’ve not increased the costs, as the U.S. government, to deter Russia or any other bad actor from engaging in these behaviors,” she said. “In fact, I would argue that we have actually normalized that behavior.”

Despite signing an executive order ahead of the 2018 elections authorizing the use of sanctions against any country found to have meddled in that election, such sanctions have only been applied once, against a Russian oligarch in September.

Still, Tuesday’s statement by U.S. security and intelligence officials warned any meddling will not go unpunished.

“We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences,” it said.

  

Related Stories

00:03:09
USA
Stung By 2016 Election Outcome, Pollsters Tweak Their Techniques for 2020
Charles Franklin, Director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, says pollsters who gathered information about voter sentiment in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election and got it wrong, should adjust to get it right in 2020
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 11:44
FILE - Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the panel chairman, are pictured prior to a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 9, 2018.
US Politics
Senate Panel Agrees: Russia Meddled in 2016 Election
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Wednesday that his committee's investigation had shown Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Donald Trump, affirming findings of the U.S. intelligence community. "We see no reasons to dispute the conclusions," the North Carolina Republican said. "There is no doubt that Russia undertook an unprecedented effort to interfere with our 2016 elections."Committee Vice Chairman Mark…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 18:45
Former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, center, who triggered the Russia investigation and who pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI, leaves federal court with wife Simona Mangiante, right, a
US Politics
Russia's 2016 Election Meddling More Comprehensive Than Realized
Two new reports on Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections are shedding more light on the size and scope of the campaign, showing it was far more extensive and thorough than previously understood.The reports also support conclusions by the U.S. intelligence community — and published in an unclassified January 2017 report — that the goal of all of Russia's meddling in the months leading up to the 2016 elections was to get their preferred…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/16/2018 - 22:48
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

2020 Campaign

More stories

South & Central Asia

Trump Discusses Afghan Peace Deal With Top Taliban Leader

From left, U.S. President Donald Trump and Taliban Deputy Chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
US Politics

US Super Tuesday Primaries Unscathed by Foreign Meddling

English and Spanish-language sample ballots and voter information pamphlets for the California Democratic presidential primary…
US Politics

US Democrats Voting in 14 Presidential Primaries

Voters cast their ballot on the Super Tuesday, at a voting center in Alhambra, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo…
US Politics

Former VP Joe Biden Picks Up Key Endorsements Ahead of Super Tuesday Balloting

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Booker T…
US Politics

US Voters Warned of Foreign Influence Operations

Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of the caucus as they are counted…