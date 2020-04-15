US Politics

Warren is Latest Former Presidential Rival to Back Biden 

By Associated Press
April 15, 2020 09:54 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to supporters and volunteers, Feb. 29, 2020, in S.C.
FILE - Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to supporters and volunteers, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

WASHINGTON - Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.  

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.  

Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday.

A day later, former President Barack Obama announced his public backing of Biden. 

 

Related Stories

US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders(I-VT) speaks to the press after loosing much of super Tuesday to US…
US Politics
Sanders Endorses Democratic Rival Biden 
Endorsement comes as Biden wins controversial Wisconsin primary 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 16:41
FILE - Then-President Barack Obama, accompanied by then-Vice President Joe Biden, walks back to the Oval Office after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 9, 2016.
US Politics
Obama Endorses Biden, Says 'Country's Future Hangs on This Election'
Former president says picking Biden as his No. 2 was 'one of the best decisions I ever made'
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 13:51
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Warren is Latest Former Presidential Rival to Back Biden 

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to supporters and volunteers, Feb. 29, 2020, in S.C.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Military Sees No Quick Exit From 'New World' of Coronavirus

FILE - USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered supercarrier and USS Carl Vinson are seen in San Diego,…
US Politics

Obama Endorses Biden, Says 'Country's Future Hangs on This Election'

FILE - Then-President Barack Obama, accompanied by then-Vice President Joe Biden, walks back to the Oval Office after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 9, 2016.
US Politics

Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left,…
US Politics

Trump Challenges Governors' Authority on Reopening Economies

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 13…