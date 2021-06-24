US Politics

White House, Bipartisan Senate Group Reach Infrastructure Deal

By VOA News
Updated June 24, 2021 02:45 PM
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington.
U.S. President Joe Biden and a group of bipartisan senators have announced agreement on a major package of infrastructure spending. 

“We have a deal,” said the president, alongside the lawmakers, in a surprise appearance outside the West Wing of the White House. 

“We’ve all agreed that none of us got what we all wanted. I clearly didn’t get all I wanted. They gave more than they were inclined to give in the first place,” added Biden.” They have my word I'll stick with what they proposed. And they've given me their word as well.”

The president said he will make additional remarks later Thursday. 

“Today, we are announcing the framework for an historic investment in infrastructure,” said Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who sits on the finance committee. “This is roads and bridges, but also lots of other kinds of infrastructure, including broadband, including our water system and our rail system, all of which is good for the economy.” 

Senator Krysten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, emphasized to reporters that “we all gave some to get some, because what we did was put first the needs of our country.” 

Discussions in recent days focused on a spending plan of more than $1 trillion, split roughly evenly between new and repurposed funding.    

Specific targets of action including improving the nation’s roads and electrical grid and widening access to broadband internet. 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, talks to reporters.
The discussions, involving 21 senators, were the latest in a series of efforts by Democrats and Republicans to work out an agreement on the size, priorities and funding sources for a major infrastructure program.  

One of the main points of contention has been how to pay for the plan. Biden has advocated raising the corporate tax rate, but Republicans opposed that step after successfully cutting the rate during the previous administration of President Donald Trump.  

 

