US Politics

Wisconsin to Announce Primary Results

By VOA News
April 13, 2020 05:22 AM
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four…
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Election officials in the Midwestern U.S. state of Wisconsin are set to release results Monday from last week’s Democratic primary vote. 

The figures were delayed by a legal battle that saw the governor try to postpone voting due to the coronavirus outbreak, only to have his decision overturned by the state’s supreme court. 

Those who opposed going ahead with the vote said it made little public health sense to have people show up to polling places, while many volunteers signaled they would no longer participate.  The Republican-led legislature advocated holding the vote because many state offices were on the ballot and would otherwise be left vacant. 

Judges said voters could submit ballots by mail if they were postmarked by election day and received by Monday for counting. 

The announcement of the presidential primary winner will be anticlimactic.   

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination the day after Wisconsin voted, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive choice to oppose President Donald Trump in November. 

