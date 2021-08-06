USA

US Postal Service Finalizes Plan to Slow Some Mail Deliveries

By Reuters
August 06, 2021 08:15 PM
FILE PHOTO: USPS Mail carrier walks through heavy rain
FILE - A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier walks through heavy rain in Jersey City, New Jersey, July 10, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Friday finalized a plan, effective Oct.1, to slow down some first-class mail deliveries as part of efforts to cut red ink.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise existing one- to three-day service standards to one to five days for first-class mail. USPS said on Friday that 61% of first-class mail will remain at its current standard.

USPS said in a notice published in the Federal Register that current standards require it "to rely heavily on air transportation, using air cargo transportation carriers and commercial passenger air carriers.

Delivery standards will be slower for about 7% of periodicals.

Airplanes, USPS added, are less reliable than surface transportation and costs much more because of "weather delays, network congestion, and air traffic control ground stops."

The "addition of one or two days to current service standards for first-class mail and periodicals would enable the Postal Service to convey a greater volume of mail within the contiguous United States by surface transportation," it said.

While acknowledging "some uncomfortable changes," DeJoy defended the plan earlier Friday at a board of governors meeting, saying it makes a commitment to deliver to "every address in the nation, six days a week, and strives for financial sustainability."

USPS on Friday posted a $3 billion quarterly net loss, with a 1.1% rise in first-class mail deliveries to 12.1 billion pieces. But "volumes remain lower than pre-pandemic levels and we expect continued secular declines," it added.

For the minority of first-class mail affected by the slower delivery window "the standard would only change by one or two days (with most of such volume experiencing a one-day change)," USPS said.

USPS added it has been unable to achieve existing "service performance targets for many years, and that these service failures illustrate the weakness of the current transportation model."

In June, the attorneys general of 20 states asked the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission to reject plans to slow down some first-class deliveries, saying allowing that to happen could harm local governments' ability to fulfill essential functions.

DeJoy unveiled a plan in March to cut $160 billion in predicted losses over the next decade with the changes in service standards a key part.

USPS has struggled with poor delivery performance over the past year, facing a huge boost in packages and staffing issues because of the coronavirus pandemic. It said Thursday that through July it delivered 89% of first-class mail on time, up 1.5 percentage points.

Starting Aug. 29, USPS will raise prices of first-class postage stamps to 58 cents from 55 cents. Price hikes are needed because over the past decade, mail volume has declined by 46 billion pieces, or 28%, while single piece first-class mail declined 47%, USPS said.

Congress is considering a plan to provide USPS with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years, including eliminating a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years.

The agency has reported net losses of about $90 billion since 2007. One reason is 2006 legislation mandating that it pre-fund more than $120 billion in retiree health care and pension liabilities, a requirement that labor unions have called an unfair burden not shared by other businesses.

Related Stories

A man walks by a United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox in downtown Washington D.C., U.S. August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos…
USA
Restoring Service Central to Biden's Postal Board Nominees
The agency is seeking advisory opinions from the independent Postal Regulatory Commission on potential changes to delivery standards as well as other initiatives in the plan.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 12:01 PM
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is sworn in to testify via video feed during a virtual hearing of the U.S. Senate
US Politics
US Senate Panel to Consider Biden Postal Board Nominees April 22
Announcement comes after US Postal Service in March outlined a proposed 10-year strategic plan that would slow current first-class delivery standards and raise some prices to stem $160 billion in forecasted red ink over the next decade
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 11:07 PM
An election worker sorts mailed-in ballots at the King County Elections office Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP…
USA
Postal Service Says It Can't Meet Judge's Ballot Order
A US district judge had given the agency until Tuesday afternoon to search 27 facilities in several battleground areas for outstanding ballots
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:17 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. The U.S…
USA
US Postal Service Agrees to Reverse Service Changes
Lawsuit said changes had harmed access to mail services in Montana
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 10:50 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pause on US Student Loan Payments Extended Through January

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. …
USA

2 Capitol Rioters Enter First Guilty Pleas to Assaulting Charges

The affidavit from the FBI in support of an arrest warrant for Scott Kevin Fairlamb is photographed on Aug. 6, 2021. The New…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

UN Envoy: Afghanistan War in 'Deadlier, More Destructive Phase'

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head Deborah Lyons attends a Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board…
USA

Woman Who Accused New York Governor Cuomo of Groping Her Files Criminal Complaint – New York Post

In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre…
USA

For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the Eviction Fight Is Personal

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., cries after it was announced that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction…