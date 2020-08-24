US Postmaster DeJoy Appears Before House Committee

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy returns the Capitol Hill Monday, this time to face the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, to defend postal service policies under his watch that Democrats claim are designed to slow mail deliver and hamper voting by mail.

DeJoy appeared before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Friday where he explained his policies were designed simply to make postal service more efficient and cost-effective. He also promised to ensure all mailed-in ballots for the November election would be handled safely and on time, though he offered no details as how he would do that.

DeJoy, a donor to U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, prompted an outcry from Democrats when, shortly after his assumed his post early this summer, began cutting overtime pay, limiting extra trips by mail carriers, and removing sorting machines from post offices. Those policies have led to delays in mail delivery, including medicine, pension checks and bills.

Over the weekend, led by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House passed a bill that would block DeJoy from continuing with his changes to Postal Service operations, along with adding $25 billion in postal service funding. The measure was viewed as largely symbolic as the Republican-led Senate is unlikely to consider it.

The chairman of the Postal Service’s board of governors, Robert M. Duncan, another Trump appointee, will also be testifying before Monday’s hearing -- the first public remarks he has given on the state of the embattled agency.