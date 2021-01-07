USA

US Prosecutors Prepare to Bring Charges Against Capitol Hill Rioters

By Masood Farivar
January 07, 2021 02:34 PM
Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the…
FILE - Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors are preparing to bring criminal charges against some of the hundreds of pro-Trump rioters that took part in a violent assault Wednesday on the U.S. Capitol. 

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement the charges will be filed later Thursday and that investigators will continue to gather evidence and make arrests in the coming days and weeks. 

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law,” Rosen said. 

Rosen said that federal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with agents from the FBI, ATF, and local police to gather evidence, identify the perpetrators and make arrests. 

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.

He did not say how many arrests have been made. But the U.S. Capitol Police, which is in charge of protecting Congress, has announced 68 arrests in connection with Wednesday’s riots. 

Four people died and dozens of others were injured when hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building while members of Congress were meeting in a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November 3 election. 

Trump has faced wide condemnation for inciting the violence by urging his fans — angry over his electoral loss — to march on the Capitol. 

Former Attorney General William Barr, a staunch Trump ally while in office, said the president’s conduct “was a betrayal to his office and supporters.” 

“Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable,” Barr said a in statement to the Associated Press. 

The FBI said it is seeking to identify the perpetrators of the riots and urged the public to share “tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence.” 

“Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. 

Hundreds of people participating in the storming of the Capitol could face criminal charges, ranging from destruction of government property to threatening members of Congress, according to law enforcement officials. 
 

Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

Masood Farivar covers the Justice Department and the FBI for Voice of America.

