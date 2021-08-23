US Ramps Up Pace of Evacuations from Kabul

WASHINGTON - The United States has nearly doubled the number of people evacuated from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours as it races to complete its withdrawal from the country by President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline.

U.S. defense officials Monday said a total of 16,000 people were flown out of Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul Sunday into Monday using a combination of almost 90 military and commercial flights. They said the majority, some 11,000 people, were taken by U.S. military aircraft.

“We're not taking anything for granted,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters Monday, noting the military’s goal has been to evacuate between 5,000 and 9,000 people on a daily basis.

“We'd love to see those numbers continue to rise, but we're going to just take it day by day,” he said. “There's a lot of factors that go into being able to reach that output capacity, to include temporary safe havens that you can bring these individuals to as they complete their screening.”

Earlier Monday, the White House said a total of about 37,000 people have been flown out since the Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan after its U.S.-backed government collapsed more than a week ago.

But just how many Americans remain stuck in Afghanistan is murky.

U.S. defense officials have said in recent days that there is no “perfect number,” and on Monday, Kirby declined to say just how many Americans had made it out.

“We've been able to evacuate several thousand Americans, and I'd be reticent to get more specific than that,” he told reporters, though he acknowledged that some of the 5,800 U.S. forces have been leaving the airport in Kabul to get U.S. citizens “when we can and where we can.”

“If there's an incident where somebody is in extremis and we need to get them in small numbers we can do that and we have been doing that,” Kirby said in response to a question from VOA.

“On occasion, where there's a need and there's a capability to meet that need, our commanders on the ground are doing what they feel they need to do to help Americans reach the airport,” he added later, saying there have been two incidents in which U.S. helicopters have been sent out to get U.S. civilians.

NEW: US troops getting Americans to #Kabul airport without helicopters - "We're just not going to detail all of them bcs the threat environment is so high" per @PentagonPresSec



Previously disclosed rescues involved helicopters... — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) August 23, 2021

Tension at the airport in Kabul has been rising, with tens of thousands of Afghans trying to get out of the country now that it is under Taliban control.

Many have said it has been difficult, if not impossible, to get past Taliban checkpoints. There have also been reports that supplies of food and water at the airport have been running low, and that there are concerns about conditions becoming so unsanitary that some Afghans have left the airport.

Security around the airport’s perimeter has also been tested, most recently when an unidentified assailant opened fire on Afghan forces guarding the gates, killing an Afghan soldier.

Firefight Kills Afghan Security Officer Outside Kabul Airport Evacuation efforts continue in Afghan capital following Taliban takeover

#Kabul airport shooting: "We cannot rule out who the hostile actor was in this shooting incident...I don't know when we'll have more forensics on this" per @PentagonPresSec — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) August 23, 2021

For now, though, U.S. officials insist that “constant communication” with Taliban commanders has helped ease the crunch.

“What we have seen is that this deconfliction has worked well in terms of allowing access and flow to continue as well as reducing the overall size of the crowds just outside the airport,” the Pentagon’s Kirby told reporters.

U.S. officials, including President Biden, have said that despite the heightened tempo of evacuation efforts, it may be necessary to extend the operation beyond the August 31 deadline.

“Our hope is we will not have to extend,” Biden said Sunday. “We see no reason why this tempo will not be kept up."

#Afghanistan - Aug 31 deadline: "We would absolutely consider the views & opinions of our friends & allies who have ppl there" per @PentagonPresSec — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) August 23, 2021

But in an interview with Sky News, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen called any extension of the deadline a “red line.”

“If they extend it, that means they are extending occupation,” Shaheen said. ”It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction.”

VOA’s Steve Herman and Ken Bredemeier contributed to this report