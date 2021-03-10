USA

US Senate Confirms Merrick Garland for Attorney General

By VOA News
March 10, 2021 04:38 PM
Judge Merrick Garland is seated to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U.S. Attorney General on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Feb. 22, 2021.
FILE - Judge Merrick Garland speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to become U.S. Attorney General, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 22, 2021.

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Merrick Garland as the U.S. attorney general.
 
The vote was 70 to 30 with several high-profile Republicans voting to confirm. Among those were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.  
 
Prominent Republican votes against were Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, who are considered potential 2024 presidential candidates.
 
Garland, who is 68, has served on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia since 1997 and was its chief judge from 2013 to 2020.
 
In 2016, then President Barack Obama nominated Garland to the Supreme Court, but Republicans were able to block a Senate hearing.
 
During confirmation hearing, Garland said his first focus would be on investigating the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.  
 
“We must do everything in the power of the justice department to prevent this kind of interference with policies of American democratic institutions,” he said.
 
Garland also said he would not politicize the Justice Department or interfere in the ongoing federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

When Garland is sworn in, he will become the 86th U.S. attorney general.
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Senate Confirms Merrick Garland for Attorney General

Judge Merrick Garland is seated to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U.S. Attorney General on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Feb. 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: US Could Reach Pre-Pandemic 'Normals' by September

FILE - U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Fixing Afghanistan Might Be 'a Bridge Too Far,' US Watchdog Warns

Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch near the site of a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Parwiz
Arts & Culture

US Climate Envoy Says World’s Nations 'Have Every Capacity' To Fight Climate Change

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron as he…
VOA News on China

Top US, China Officials to Meet Next Week in Alaska

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. China says accusations against an alleged spy of attempting to steal trade secrets from several America