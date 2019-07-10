USA

US Senate to Consider Bill Punishing Saudis for Human Rights Record

By VOA News
July 10, 2019 06:27 PM
The U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, August 2, 2011. The United States is poised to step back from the brink of economic disaster on Tuesday when a bitterly fought deal to cut the budget deficit is expected to clear its final hurdles in the U.S. Sena
FILE - The U.S. flag flies at the Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 2, 2011.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has introduced a bill that would punish Saudi Arabia for human rights violations, but does not block arms sales to the kingdom.

Republican James Risch of Idaho says the bipartisan Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Review Act calls for a comprehensive look at U.S.-Saudi relations and holds members of the royal family accountable for human rights abuses — including journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, women's rights violations, and coalition airstrikes in Yemen that have killed thousands of civilians.

FILE - U.S. Senator James Risch

"It is the sense of Congress that since the promotion of Mohammed bin Salman to the position of Crown Prince with significant authorities over foreign and domestic affairs ... Saudi Arabia has demonstrated increasingly erratic and disturbing conduct," the bill states.

It asks President Donald Trump to deny or revoke visas for members of the royal family until its human rights record improves.

But to assure Trump's signature, the bill would not stop U.S. arms sales to the Saudis.

"We must discourage Iran aggression and must not leave Saudi Arabia vulnerable," Risch said. "Our partners desperately need the capabilities in these sales complemented by other U.S. training and advising initiatives to improve their ability to minimize collateral damage and deter aggression."

Congress recently voted to block billions of dollars in arms sales to several allies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — two key members of the coalition helping Yemen fight Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Lawmakers have passed resolutions against the president's emergency declaration, which allows him to skip congressional review of the arms sales. 

The president has called the weapons sales to Middle East allies important for U.S. jobs and a measure to counter what he sees as a threat from Iran.

Related Stories

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite artist - rap/hip-hop at the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards on Nov. 18, 2012, in Los Angeles.
Arts & Culture
Nicki Minaj Pulls Out of Saudi Arabia Concert
Singer pulling out of a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 09, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on the release of the 2019 Trafficking in Person (TIP) Report at the US State Department in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
USA
Saudi Arabia, Cuba Among World's Worst in Fighting Human Trafficking, US Says
Annual US report estimates there are 25 million trafficking victims worldwide
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
June 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News