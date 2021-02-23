USA

US Senate Panel Holds Hearing on Massive Cyberattack

By VOA News
February 23, 2021 02:43 PM
FILE - Capitol Hill police officers stand outside a Senate committee hearing room, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Oct. 14, 2020.
The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee is holding  a hearing Tuesday on the recent cyberattack against the United States, which was allegedly carried out by Russia.

The attack, known as the SolarWinds hack, discovered in December, was one of the largest and most sophisticated cyberattacks in history, according to experts who have suggested it could have been launched by a state actor.

Several U.S. government officials have said the cyberattacks originated in Russia but have offered few details.

White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in…
White House Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Feb. 17 that nine federal agencies and 100 private-sector companies had been targeted. Neuberger said breaches of the private companies, some of them in the technology sector, helped facilitate the hacking of other targets.

Neuberger said the Biden administration is drafting policies to prevent further attacks and predicted some of the proposals would be part of an “executive action.”

She also said the administration’s probe into the sprawling operation would probably take several more months to complete.

On Feb. 21, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned that the U.S. would respond to the attack within “weeks, not months.”

A leading cybersecurity company that was breached, FireEye, said targets also included government, technology, and telecommunications companies elsewhere in North America, and in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

A report released by the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) on Feb. 15 said the hackers leveraged a vulnerability in monitoring software from the Paris-based company Centreon.

The company said it uncovered cyberattacks that occurred between 2017 and 2020.
 

