US Senate Set to Vote on New North American Trade Deal

By VOA News
January 16, 2020 11:00 AM
FILE - The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference during NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018.
FILE - The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference during NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018.

The U.S. Senate is expected to approve a North American trade agreement Thursday.

If the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is approved as expected, it will be sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The USMCA would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade agreement, known as NAFTA.

The legislation includes new rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce and labor provisions.

The measure was passed in December by the House of Representatives, where it received bipartisan support after Democrats secured amendments to its enforcement, environment, pharmaceutical and worker provisions.

The USMCA has been delayed in the Senate due to political wrangling over the chamber's impeachment trial of President Trump.

The deal will not be fully implemented until it is ratified by Canada, whose House of Commons is expected to vote on it later this month.
 

Written By
VOA News

