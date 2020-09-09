US Set to Announce More Troop Withdrawals From Iraq 

A senior Trump administration official said the United States is likely to announce Wednesday the withdrawal of more of its troops from Iraq.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reporters traveling with President Donald Trump late Tuesday, said another announcement about U.S. troop withdrawals from Afghanistan was likely later this week.

The United States has about 5,200 troops in Iraq performing counterterrorism operations and training Iraqi troops. There are another 8,600 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Trump said while campaigning for president in 2016 that he wanted to end what he called the country’s “endless wars.”

“We have been taking our troops out of Iraq fairly rapidly, and we look forward to the day when we don’t have to be there,” Trump said last month as he hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House. “And hopefully Iraq can live their own lives and they can defend themselves, which they’ve been doing long before we got involved."