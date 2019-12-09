USA

US Supreme Court Upholds Law Requiring Doctors to Show Ultrasounds to Abortion Seekers

By VOA News
December 09, 2019 03:12 PM
US Supreme Court in Washington, DC
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Monday, upheld a Kentucky law that required doctors to position ultrasound images toward the patient and play the fetus' heartbeat for those seeking an abortion.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky's abortion clinic, the only one in the state. The ACLU argued that "display and describe" ultrasound laws violated freedom of speech rights for the physicians under the First Amendment.

Under the state law, a physician or qualified technician is required to describe what the images show, including the size of the fetus and any organs or appendages visible. They are also required to amplify the fetal heartbeat so the mother can hear it.

Physicians must continue with the process even if the patient objects and shows signs of distress, or face fines and be referred to Kentucky's medical licensing board.

A federal judge struck down the law in 2017 but in April 2019, the Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law.

The 6th Circuit found that because the law "requires the disclosure of truthful, non-misleading and relevant information about an abortion, we hold that it does not violate a doctor's right to free speech under the First Amendment."

The Supreme Court has a 5-4 conservative majority and is divided on abortion issues.

Supreme Court justices are appointed by U.S. presidents and generally reflect partisanship on the bench.

Two of the justices that currently served are conservatives appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The vote is a preview of possible future rulings on state laws meant to curb abortion.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear another abortion case in a dispute over the legality of a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on those who perform abortions in March 2020.  
 

Related Stories

South Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Cash reads from a statement supporting removing restrictions for rape and incest victims…
USA
Abortion Ban Proposal Faces Murky Future in South Carolina
A group of South Carolina senators have taken another step toward banning almost all abortions in the state
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 14:32
FILE - Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Georgia and Alabama, in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2019.
USA
Federal Judge Blocks Alabama's Tough Abortion Law
US District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider with no exceptions for rape or incest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 12:08
FILE - In this May 21, 2019 file photo, people rally in support of abortion rights at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Gov…
USA
California to Require Public Universities to Offer Abortion Pill
The new law goes into effect in 2023 in the states' 34 public universities
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 18:53
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

US Supreme Court Upholds Law Requiring Doctors to Show Ultrasounds to Abortion Seekers

US Supreme Court in Washington, DC
USA

Cyberattack Downs Florida City Computers at Site of Navy Base Attack

Map of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida
USA

Trump, Dems in Tentative Deal on North American Trade Pact

National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Sept. 5, 2017.
US Politics

Grandson of Late President Bush Runs for Congress in Texas

Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, prior to scheduled testimony from…
USA

Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Vow Cooperation on Probe Into Naval Base Shooting

An Air Force carry team loads the remains of Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters into a vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 8, 2019. Walters was among those killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.