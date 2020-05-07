USA

US Unemployment Jumps to 33.5M, as World's Largest Economy Stumbles

By Ken Bredemeier
May 07, 2020 09:08 AM
FILE - People who lost their jobs are reflected in the door of an Arkansas Workforce Center as they wait in line to file
FILE - People who lost their jobs are reflected in the door of an Arkansas Workforce Center as they wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Fort Smith, Arkansas, April 6, 2020.

The pace of claims for unemployment compensation slowed marginally in the U.S. last week, but another 3.2 million still filed for the benefits as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world’s largest economy.  

In all, 33.5 million U.S. workers have now filed for jobless compensation since the pandemic shut huge sectors of American commerce starting in mid-March, according to the Labor Department, including factories, shops, restaurants, white-collar offices and sports leagues.

The total amounts to about one of every five U.S. workers.

The workers filing for the benefits normally are paid slightly less than half their normal salaries. But these payments are currently being augmented during the pandemic with $600-a-week supplements from the federal government for the next four months.

The peak of the unemployment benefit claims may have come in late March with 6.9 million workers filing for the jobless compensation.

The weekly pace of claims has diminished each week since then, but the millions of claims have still been unparalleled over decades of U.S. economic history, reaching back to the Great Depression in the 1930s. The number of claims has far exceeded those made during the Great Recession in 2008.

FILE - People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020.

Historic proportions

The government on Friday is reporting the April unemployment rate, with the White House predicting it could reach 20%, a number never seen in the 72 years the records have been compiled. One report on Wednesday said that U.S. employers slashed 20.2 million jobs in late March and early April.  

Still, U.S. commerce is slowly edging back to life even as the U.S. coronavirus death toll has topped 73,000, the biggest national total across the world, and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases totals more than 1.2 million.  

Governors in at least 43 of the 50 U.S. states have moved toward reopening of parts of their economies, in some cases telling restaurant owners they can reopen if they maintain safe two-meter distancing between customers or let shop keepers reopen if they limit the number of customers at any one time.

Some factories could reopen later in May, although it is not clear how workers will be able to maintain safe distancing to limit their chances of catching the virus.

National outlook grim

The government reported last week that the national economy declined 4.8% in the first quarter this year, with the prospect of a much bigger decline in the April-to-June quarter, more than at any point since World War II.

Credit Suisse is predicting a 33.5% decline, with investment banker Goldman Sachs slightly higher at 34% with a 15% unemployment rate.

However, Goldman is predicting a robust 19% gain in the third quarter from July through September as the U.S. moves toward a possible recovery from the pandemic.

Some companies laid off workers quickly in mid-March as the spread of the coronavirus became apparent. But other companies vowed to keep paying their workers, at least for a while, even as many of them had little work to do as their potential customers stayed home to protect themselves and their families.   

Some companies eventually laid off those workers as well, as the depth of the country’s economic turmoil took hold.   

 

Related Stories

FILE - People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 17, 2020.
USA
Pandemic Effect: US Companies Cut 20.2 Million Jobs in April
World’s biggest economy falling sharply as coronavirus death toll mounts
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:20
Only a few day laborers seek work near a skilled labor site at a Home Depot in Glendale, Calif.
USA
Day Laborers Feel Pandemic Pain as Jobs Dry Up
Hard-pressed for work and ineligible for most federal assistance, day laborers struggle to make ends meet
Default Author Profile
By Cady Voge
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 06:21
Yelitza Esteva, right, bags groceries for an order Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. Esteva was a hairstylist. She…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Immigrants, Hard Hit by Economic Fallout, Adapt to New Jobs 
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labor: Restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-home childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen businesses shuttered as nonessential
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 07:11
COVID-19 Pandemic
Report: More Than 700,000 US Workers Lost Jobs in March
Steep job losses due to economic slowdown sparked by coronavirus pandemic; jobless rate now up to 4.4%, Labor Department finds
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:36
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Wildfires in Northwest Florida Force Evacuations, Close Highways

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida.
Press Freedom

Trump's VOA Criticism Shows US-Funded News Doesn't Mean US-Approved

VOA special correspondent Greta Van Susteren interviewing President Donald Trump in Singapore, Aug. 12, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Face Masks Make A Political Statement in Era of Coronavirus

People in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, a neighborhood with one of the city's largest Mexican and Hispanic community, wear masks to…
USA

US Unemployment Jumps to 33.5M, as World's Largest Economy Stumbles

FILE - People who lost their jobs are reflected in the door of an Arkansas Workforce Center as they wait in line to file
COVID-19 Pandemic

AP Exclusive: Admin Shelves CDC Guide to Reopening Country

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens during an event in honor of World Nurses Day in the Oval