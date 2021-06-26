USA

‘We're Gonna Stay Strong': Floyd Family Reacts to Sentence

By Associated Press
June 26, 2021 08:55 AM
Members of the George Floyd family George Floyd's brothers Philonise (L) and Terrence (C), nephew Brandon Williams (R),…
George Floyd's brothers Philonise, left, and Terrence, center, nephew Brandon Williams, right, and the Rev. Al Sharpton (foreground) pray after the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, June 25, 2021.

Some of George Floyd's family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin's 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change.

One of Floyd's brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a "slap on the wrist."

"We've suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death," he said.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was "a little leery about the sentencing" until he had a dream in which his father appeared.

"I knew my father was saying, 'You're good, he's good, keep doing what you're doing. For me, for your brother, for your name,'" he said. "We're Floyd strong, and we're gonna stay strong."

Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister and founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said the sentence "shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously."

"We have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country," Bridgett said in a statement released Friday.

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn't harsh enough.

"When you think about George being murdered, in cold blood with a knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds execution style in broad daylight, 22 and a half years is not enough," Williams said.

"We were served a life sentence. We can't get George back."

Related Stories

Jennifer Starr Dodd, center, and other supporters react to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin…
USA
Ex-Officer Convicted in Death of George Floyd Sentenced to 22.5 Years
Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year prison sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 05:00 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, in New…
Press Freedom
Pulitzers Honor Coverage of Pandemic, Floyd Case
New York Times, Star Tribune of Minneapolis and Associated Press are honored
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 02:31 PM
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, March 29, 2021.
USA
Chauvin Faces Hearing on Federal Charges in Floyd's Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death is to face charges alleging he violated Floyd's civil rights by pinning the Black man to the pavement with his knee
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 06:04 PM
US Lawmakers Fail to Pass Police Reform by Floyd First Anniversary
00:02:05
USA
US Lawmakers Fail to Pass Police Reform by Floyd First Anniversary
The Floyd family met on Capitol Hill with the lead negotiators of the legislation
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:45 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump's Company Could Face Criminal Charges in New York City

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 16, 2017 US President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator after escorting Martin…
USA

Joy and Sorrow Amid Boy's Dramatic Rescue, Mother's Death

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the…
USA

‘We're Gonna Stay Strong': Floyd Family Reacts to Sentence

Members of the George Floyd family George Floyd's brothers Philonise (L) and Terrence (C), nephew Brandon Williams (R),…
USA

Engineer’s Report: Florida Condo Building Had ‘Major Structural Damage’

In this image, released by the Miami-Dade Fire Department, rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, on June 25, 2021.
USA

US Pacific Northwest Experiencing Heat Wave

People gather at the Sandy River Delta, in Ore., to cool off during the start of what should be a record-setting heat wave on June 25, 2021.