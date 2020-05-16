USA

White House Accuses Democrats of Stalling Trump's Nominee to Lead Federal News Agency 

By VOA News
Updated May 16, 2020 01:03 PM
USAGM CEO Nominee Michael Pack confirmation hearing, Sept. 19, 2019.
FILE - Michael Pack, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is seen at his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.

The White House has accused Democratic lawmakers of holding up the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, after Michael Pack’s nonprofit organization came under investigation by the District of Columbia attorney general’s office for finance and tax issues.

“Yet again, America is watching a qualified and capable nominee be the target of a desperate smear campaign designed to intimidate and tarnish the good reputation of an exceptional man by those in power for political purposes, White House spokesman Judd Deere told VOA Saturday. “The President stands behind Michael Pack and is disappointed, but not surprised, that Do-Nothing-Democrats have once again decided to throw political mud on a public servant’s clean record.”

Trump declined Friday to comment on Pack when asked by reporters whether he was standing by Pack to lead USAGM, the agency that oversees Voice of America, the president instead criticized VOA.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, May 14, 2020, in Washington.

“Voice of America is run in a terrible manner. They’re not the Voice of America. They’re the opposite of the Voice of America,” the president said.  He did not elaborate.      

The president has previously criticized Voice of America for its news coverage of China and has expressed frustration that his nominee to run VOA’s parent agency still has not been confirmed by the U.S. Senate nearly two years after his nomination, mainly because of concerns from Democrats.

In a statement Friday, VOA Director Amanda Bennett defended the U.S.-funded news agency’s mission and reporting.      

“We export the First Amendment to people around the world who have no other access to factual, truthful, believable information,” she said.     

“That’s why more than 80% of our 280 million audience in 47 languages in more than 60 countries say they find our work credible,” she added.   

USAGM oversees five U.S. civilian broadcast networks, which includes VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Arabic-language stations Alhurra Television and Radio Sawa of the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN).  

On Thursday, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said a nonprofit organization run by filmmaker and media executive Pack was under investigation by the District of Columbia attorney general’s office. 

FILE - Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2019.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez said the district's attorney general was investigating whether Pack’s use of funds from his nonprofit, Public Media Lab, was unlawful and whether he improperly used those funds to benefit himself.    

Menendez said that since Pack's confirmation hearing in September, “Mr. Pack has refused to provide the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with documents it requested that get to the heart of the matter that the OAG [Office of Attorney General] is now investigating, or to correct false statements he made to the IRS.”      

Menendez said he was urging the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Jim Risch of Idaho, to put the Pack nomination on hold. Risch postponed a scheduled vote on Thursday to advance Pack’s nomination.    

VOA contacted Risch, who offered no comment, and Pack, who did not respond. However, someone with close knowledge of the nomination process said: “Michael Pack is honored to be nominated and appreciates the president's support. He looks forward to a speedy vote."

White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman contributed to this report.

Related Stories

New bill restructures the leadership of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the U.S. government agency that supervises the Voice of America and other broadcast entities, several of which are organized as government-funded private corporations, known
USA
Trump to Nominate Michael Pack as Next BBG CEO
President Donald Trump plans to nominate conservative filmmaker and documentarian Michael Pack as the next head of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the White House says.The BBG is the federal agency that oversees Voice of America, along with other congressionally-funded broadcast entities.Pack is the president of Manifold Productions, an independent film and television production company.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/03/2018 - 19:47
The U.S. Agency for Global Media’s Chief Executive John Lansing said he will be leaving his post at the end of the month.
USA
USAGM Chief Executive John Lansing Resigns
Lansing will become the new CEO of National Public Radio, a publicly funded nonprofit membership media organization based in Washington
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 22:51
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

Middle East

Pompeo Warns ICC Against Asserting Authority Over Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, May 6, 2020.
USA

Caravan of Georgia Activists to Hold Rally for Slain Black Jogger

FILE - Demonstrators rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Georgia, May 8, 2020.
USA

US Prohibition at 100: The Failed Attempt to Ban Alcohol

FILE - A vast array of fine single malt Scotch bottles are seen in a display case at a bar, in Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 10, 2019.
USA

Coroner Releases Report on Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant are honored along with all of the helicopter crash victims before the NFL Super Bowl…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Donating 200 Ventilators to Russia

Medical workers move a coronavirus patient at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia,…