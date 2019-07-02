USA

White House Gives Up Bid to Put Citizenship Question into Census

By VOA News
July 2, 2019 05:51 PM
FILE - T-shirts are displayed at a community activists and local government leaders event to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston.
FILE - T-shirts are displayed at a community activists and local government leaders event to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Tuesday gave up on its plans to include a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. census.

This means the U.S. Census Bureau can now start printing forms to be sent to more than 100-million American homes after Trump himself questioned whether the once-every-decade population count could be delayed. A delay would have violated federal law.

The census is important because it determines how many congressional seats are assigned to each state and how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal money is distributed.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 last week against the administration's request for a citizenship question on the census.

Justice Department lawyers argued the question was needed to help enforce laws protecting minority voting rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's four liberal justices and wrote for the majority that the argument was "contrived" and did not meet the standards for a clear explanation for why the administration wanted to take such actions.

The citizenship question would have led to a population undercount by discouraging Hispanics and other immigrants from participating in the survey, according to critics. That would have given Republicans an edge in Democratic-leaning congressional districts.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement he disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision, but that he respects it and the census printing process has begun.

Trump also expressed opposition to going ahead with the census without his desired citizenship question.

"A very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won't allow a question of 'Is this person a Citizen of the United States?' to be asked on the #2020 Census!" he wrote on Twitter.

Related Stories

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington.
US Politics
US Supreme Court Faults Trump Bid to Add Census Citizenship Question
The justices partly upheld a federal judge's decision barring the question in a win for a group of states and immigrant rights organizations that challenged the plan. The mixed ruling does not definitively decide whether the question could be added at some point
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 27, 2019
FILE - Demonstrators protest during a Fair Maps rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019.
US Politics
US High Court Blocks Citizenship Question on Census
The nation's highest court handed down two big decisions on the last day of its term before summer
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
June 27, 2019
Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington, Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
USA
White House Asserts Executive Privilege in Census Fight
Justice Department says Trump is asserting executive privilege over documents in fight over census question
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 19, 2019
FILE - T-shirts are displayed at a community activists and local government leaders event to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston.
USA
Census Bureau Data Shows US Median Age has Risen by a Year
If there's someone to blame, it's the baby boomers; many in them have been hitting the retirement mark in the past eight years
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News