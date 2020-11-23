USA

White House Turkey Pardon Set for Tuesday

By VOA News
November 23, 2020 03:22 PM
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel,…
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys are named are Corn and Cob.

For now, Corn and Cob are living in luxury in Washington’s Willard Intercontinental Hotel, but on Tuesday, at a Rose Garden event, only one of the turkeys will receive a presidential pardon ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The broad-breasted white turkeys, which are bred and fed for size, were raised by Ron Kardel, National Turkey Federation chairman and a sixth-generation turkey, corn and soybean farmer from Walcott, Iowa.

According to the White House website, Corn, whose favorite snack is sweet corn, was hatched on July 20, 2020 and weighs just over 19 kilograms. Cob, whose favorite food is soybeans, was hatched on the same day and weighs just over 18.5 kilos.

As has been the case since 1947, the two were introduced to the public Nov. 23 in a hotel event.

The White House is running an online poll for people to choose which bird to pardon.

The tradition of turkey farmers giving presidents the birds as gifts for Thanksgiving dates to the 1870s, but according to the White House site, so many turkeys were being sent that in 1923, then-President Calvin Coolidge discouraged farmers from sending them.

However, the tradition was already established, and by the 1940s, farmers were once again sending turkeys to the president.

The first official turkey pardoning was done in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush.

While you might think the unpardoned turkey will end up as the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving Day feast, all the turkeys since 2016 have gone to Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit in the school’s Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences. Before that, the turkeys had been sent to other locations for exhibit, not eating.

“Virginia Tech has a long tradition of supporting the turkey industry through research and outreach, so it’s fitting that the Presidential Turkeys becoming part of the Hokie Nation is a new tradition,” said Rami Dalloul, a professor in the school’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a world-renowned poultry immunologist, in a 2019 news release. The school says he was the lead member of a consortium that sequenced the turkey genome.
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

DC National Zoo Panda Cub Named Xiao Qi Ji or 'Little Miracle' 

This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji in Washington, Nov. 23, 2020.
USA

White House Turkey Pardon Set for Tuesday

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Millions of Americans Flying, Despite CDC Guidance

Travelers wearing maskes talk in a terminal at O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 20, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Names His Diplomatic, National Security Team

FILE - Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 29, 2016, to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
East Asia Pacific

Biden, New Zealand’s Ardern Discuss COVID-19, Other Issues in Congratulatory Call

In this photo provided by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect…