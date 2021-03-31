USA

White House: VP Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei Discuss Immigration

By Reuters
March 31, 2021 01:03 AM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Connecticut
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Connecticut, March 26, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to work together to address the root causes of migration to the United States, the White House said in a statement.   

"They agreed to explore innovative opportunities to create jobs and to improve the conditions for all people in Guatemala and the region, including by promoting transparency and combating crime," the statement said.   

President Joe Biden has named Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to try to stem the flow of migration, which has climbed sharply in recent weeks.   

Harris thanked Giammattei for his efforts to secure Guatemala's southern border, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's president, Alejandro Giammattei, speaks during February 2020 news conference in Guatemala City
Guatemala's president, Alejandro Giammattei, speaks during February 2020 news conference in Guatemala City, March 31, 2021.

Guatemala's government, in a statement, said that during the call Giammattei underlined his interest in Guatemalan citizens living in the United States being granted temporary protected status.   

Temporary protected status allows nationals of certain countries, often facing armed conflict or major natural disasters, who are already in the United States to remain and work there.

Harris also accepted an invitation by Giammattei to visit the Central American country at a future date, Guatemala said.   

Several hundred Hondurans set off on Tuesday for the Guatemalan border, seeking to reach the United States, according to local media and a Reuters witness. But by afternoon they had largely dispersed. 

Other recent caravans have been broken up by Guatemalan authorities and this relatively small one appeared to dissolve before reaching the Guatemala border.   

The group was the second large caravan to set out from Honduras this year, following catastrophic flooding in November from two hurricanes that battered an already struggling economy. 

Related Stories

US House Passes Dreamers, Farmworker Legalization
Immigration
US House Approves Immigration Bills for Dreamers, Farm Workers
Issue faces steep uphill climb in the Senate
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 08:50 PM
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection truck drives by a road adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border, late Monday, March 22, 2021, in…
Immigration
US Dispatches Officials for Migration Talks in Mexico, Guatemala
US looks to neighbors for ways to stem tide of migrants headed to its southwestern border 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 03:56 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

 White House Acts to Quell AAPI Criticism

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court…
USA

Crews Battling Black Hills Wildfires Gaining Control

FILE - In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem signed a bill that revives the…
USA

US Orders Departure of Non-Essential Diplomats from Myanmar

An anti-coup protester looks out through a barricade during a protest against the military rule, in Yangon, Myanmar March 30,…
Middle East

State TV: Iran Rejects Ending 20% Enrichment Before US Lifts Sanctions

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
USA

Global Human Rights Abuses Were Pervasive in 2020, US Concludes

Uyghurs of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) hold a rally outside the US State Department calling on US…