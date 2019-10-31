USA

William Hughes, 20-year New Jersey Congressman, Dies at 87

By Associated Press
October 31, 2019 11:36 AM
Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - William J. Hughes, a longtime congressman and ambassador who represented southern New Jersey's Second District, has died at 87.
 
The Democrat's family says he passed away on Wednesday in Ocean City. A cause of death wasn't released.
 
Hughes was elected to Congress in 1974 and retired in 1995. He was appointed ambassador to Panama by President Bill Clinton and served in that role until 1998.
 
During his years in Congress he served on the House Judiciary Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Crime.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration's research and development center outside Atlantic City was named after Hughes in recognition of his efforts to keep the facility in southern New Jersey.

Related Stories

Pallbearers carry the casket of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings during funeral services at New Psalmist Baptist Church,…
USA
Final Respects Paid to Cummings at Baltimore Funeral
Late Maryland congressman praised as honorable, compassionate, deeply patriotic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 16:43
FILE - Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., flanked by other top Democrats, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA
John Conyers, Longest Serving Black Congressman, Dies at 90
Conyers, among the high-profile politicians topped by sex harassment allegations in 2017, died at his home on Sunday, said Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 17:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump: 'Hero" Dog to Get a White House Homecoming

In this photo provided by the White House via the Twitter account of President Donald Trump after it was declassified by Trump, a photo of the military working dog that was injured tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
USA

William Hughes, 20-year New Jersey Congressman, Dies at 87

Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA

Mayors for Pete: Buttigieg Hunts for Support in City Halls

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg waves to supporters outside the Statehouse, Wednesday,…
Impeachment Inquiry

Former Trump Adviser Next in Line to be Asked About Ukraine

Former top national security adviser to President Donald Trump, Tim Morrison, arrives for a closed door meeting to testify as…
Africa

Ivanka Trump to Promote Women's Prosperity in Morocco

FILE - White House adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during the forum Unleashing the Potential of Women Entrepreneurs through Finance and Markets, on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 18, 2019.