Woman Dies Two Years After Being Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

By VOA News
November 19, 2019 05:19 PM
FILE - Personal belongings and debris litter festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas following a mass shooting at the venue, Oct. 3, 2017.
A California woman who was shot in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has died.

Kim Gervais, 57, was paralyzed in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, the San Bernardino County coroner's office said Tuesday.

An autopsy will be performed, and if her death is linked to injuries sustained in the attack, she will become the 59th victim of the shooting.

Gervais, who had a bullet lodged in her spine, had been recovering at a nursing home in Redlands, California. She died Friday at a hospital, the coroner said.

Officials in Clark County, Nevada, tweeted a statement honoring Gervais.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Kim Gervais," the post said. "Kim was wounded and paralyzed on #1October. For the past two years, she had battled the physical and psychological toll of the Las #Vegas Shooting."

More than 850 people were injured when Stephen Paddock randomly fired on an open-air country music festival from his room at the Mandalay Bay resort. He later killed himself.

Gervais attended the festival with two friends. One died on the scene while the other escaped unharmed.
 

